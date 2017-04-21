Honoring veterans who've passed

Each year on Memorial Day, the American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 honors those veterans from Windham who have passed away that year with a bell ceremony. Their names are read followed by the tolling of the bell. As adjutant to the post I try keep a record of those veterans who passed away who had an affiliation with the town of Windham in some capacity as a resident, attended Windham schools, worked here, etc. The names are then submitted for the bell ceremony to be held in front of the high school on Memorial Day.

To insure that the Post recognizes all the departed veterans, here, for community review, is a list of those who passed away between May 2016 and May 2017.

Michael D’Orio, May 2016

Gilbert G. Gallant, June 2016

John P. Coffey, June 2016

Gordon Harvey, (Post 148), June 2016

Richard Mitchell (Post 148), September 2016

Lloyd Rogers, September 2016

Russell Olsen, December 2016

Fred Wright, (VFW Post 10643)

Hugh “Sonny” Butler, December 2016

Muriel Mulkern, 101, January 2017

Ralph Miele (Post 148), January 2017

Bud Fogg, January 2017

John Gavin, (VFW Post 10643), February 2017

Ken L Winship, February 2017

Walter M. Parker, April 2017

Please review the list. If you find that the post has missed a veteran, please contact me at 892-1306 to have the name of your loved one added to the list to be honored.

Dave Tanguay

Adjutant, Field-Allen Post 148

Windham