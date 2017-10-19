Hurricane rescue dogs ready for adoption next week

WESTBROOK — The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has taken in animals affected by hurricanes in Puerto Rico, but shelter officials want prospective owners to know that all of its animals are in equal need of adoption.

The ARLGP took in 26 pets – one cat and 25 dogs – on Oct. 11 from its Puerto Rico-based rescue partner, All Sato Rescue. Most of the animals will be ready for adoption next week and many people have already expressed interest.

“We’ve seen a huge response for animals impacted by natural disaster,” said Jeana Roth, director of community engagement.

Roth said people looking to adopt should consider any one of the shelter’s 150 animals, though, and not just the animals from Puerto Rico. She said the shelter works to match people with the pet that’s best for their needs and lifestyle.

As of Wednesday, the cat and six of the dogs from Puerto Rico had been adopted. One dog, a 5-year-old mix named Brownie, was picked up Wednesday by an employee of Cape Elizabeth’s Inn by the Sea. Brownie will live there until someone adopts him, which Roth expects to happen this week.

Most of the other Puerto Rico dogs are living in foster homes with ARLGP volunteers. This is due in part to there not being enough room at the shelter, and also because the animals have survived a trauma.

“We send them to foster homes so they can get some (rest and relaxation) and settle in,” Roth said.

Despite having survived a hurricane, Roth said the dogs are well-adjusted and friendly. Still, she said people adopting them should keep the animals’ history in mind.

“It’s important to know that there’s a settling in process because they’ve been through a lot,” Roth said.

The biggest adjustment the pets will likely go through in Maine is the weather and temperature difference from Puerto Rico, she said.

Roth said the dogs are being spayed, neutered, and vaccinated this week so they can be adopted next week. She said people interested in adopting them should check the ARLGP’s website for more information as it will be updated frequently.

