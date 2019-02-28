Fire and rescue members and police officers from throughout the United States and Canada took part in a four-day ice rescue training at Wassamki Springs last week. The goal of the training, offered by Lifesavings Resources, of Kennebunkport, is to give the participants the knowledge and resources to pass on to members of their respective organizations.

First responders from Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virgina, Vermont and Canada practice an ice rescue at the pond at Wassamki Springs Friday, Feb. 22. Lifesavings Resources has been offering ice rescue training for the last 20 years. The training included 18 hours of hands-on training sessions.

Participants of Lifesaving Resources’ International Ice Rescue Train the Trainer Academy take a break from exercises Friday to pose for a picture atop the ice on the lake at Wassamki Springs. Gerry Dworkin, aquatics safety and water rescue technical consultant for Lifesaving Resources, said the organization trains more than 300 instructors a year throughout the United States and Canada.