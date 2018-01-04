Idexx to inform neighbors on expansion plan

WESTBROOK — An informational neighborhood meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, at the Community Center about Idexx Laboraties’ plan to expand its headquarters campus.

A filing with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says the veterinary diagnostic technology firm plans to construct a building addition, parking lots, trails and stormwater management systems on its main campus at 1 Idexx Drive and 369 County Road.

The purpose of the informational meeting is for Idexx to inform the community about the project and its anticipated environmental impacts, and to solicit public comment on the project.

According to the notice of intent, Idexx plans to file a site plan application with the city on or about Jan. 11, as well as applications for required environmental permits with DEP.

The company, which produces veterinary diagnostic testing equipment, software and other products, employs about 2,500 in Westbrook and has been growing rapidly in recent years.

“Idexx is growing and we’re excited for the next chapter in our 35-year history, more than 25 of which we have been headquartered in Westbrook,” Idexx Chief Human Resources Officer Giovani Twigge said.

“We’re committed to Maine and the city of Westbrook, to operating a thriving business in the state, to providing meaningful and rewarding careers locally, and to investing in the communities in which we operate. We look forward to sharing more information on Jan. 8.”

