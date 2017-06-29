'Improper discard' blamed for Dana Court fire

WESTBROOK — A fire last week on Dana Court was started by “improperly discarded smoking materials,” Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said.

A multi-family apartment building at 44 Dana Court caught fire June 21 at 2:40 p.m. after the smoldering smoking material ignited a propane tank on a grill. The tank, which was on the building’s back porch, exploded.

The building, which is owned by landlord Tim Woodward, sustained external fire damage on the back of the building as well as internal smoke and water damage. Turcotte said the building is repairable. A nearby shed also caught fire and the siding on a nearby home melted.

The second-alarm fire was under control in 15-20 minutes, Turcotte said. Only one person, who was uninjured, lived in the two-unit building. The other unit was unoccupied because it was being renovated.