Inauguration Day signs of kindness for preschoolers, parents

WINDHAM— On the morning of the presidential inauguration, cardboard signs appeared on the front lawn of Creative Explorations Preschool with messages like “you are loved,” “you are safe” and “you are unique.”

Director Tabitha Cummings wanted to direct the preschool’s young children away from disagreements over the contentious campaign and election, she said, toward the kind of world they want to live in instead.

She said she tried to remind them of the concrete actions they can take every day to “spread peace and kindness” by asking them, “what could we do make our world a better place?”

The signs in front of the school on Roosevelt Trail were meant to speak to adults, too, Cummings said.

Parents from differing political backgrounds came to the school that morning, and Cummings said she thinks her messages helped create a feeling of unity among families of different beliefs. The signs reminded everyone that “right now, in this moment, all of the controversy doesn’t matter,” she said.

“This is what matters,” Cummings said, “The goal of every person is to feel loved and to have a healthy, safe place to be.”

Creative Explorations focuses on self-guided learning and holistic education, inspired by the Reggio Emilia and Waldorf teaching philosophies. The preschool works with children aged six weeks to five years, and in September will expand to care for kindergartners before and after school.

James Jelin is a contributor to the Lakes Region Weekly.

Signs with positive messages greeted preschoolers and their parents when they arrived at Creative Expressions in Windham on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.