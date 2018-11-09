Incumbents come out on top in Lakes Region House races

House District 23 opponents Tim Goodwin and Lester Ordway greeted voters outside the Standish Municipal Center on Election Day.

Other House incumbents running for re-election, including Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, and Rep. Lester Ordway, R-Standish, retained their seats in the Lakes Region House races on Election Day.

HOUSE 22

With 53 percent of the vote, incumbent Rep. Mark Blier, R-Buxton, defeated Buxton Democrat Richard Fitzgerald in District 22, receiving 53 percent of the vote. The district covers parts of Standish, Buxton and Limerick and Limington.



The tally was 2,254 to 1,964. Blier topped Fitzgerald 892-733 in Buxton and 913-711 in Limington. Fitzgerald took Standish 170-155 and 350-294 in Limerick.

Fitzgerald said he was not surprised by the results given that Shawn Moody did well in Buxton, which he said “gave plenty of support to Mark Blier.”

Blier did not respond to requests for comment.

HOUSE 23

In District 23, incumbent Lester Ordway, R-Standish, defeated Tim Goodwin, a Democrat from Standish, with 55 percent of the vote.

District 23 covers part of Standish. The tally was 2,295 to 1,907. Ordway took Standish 2,295 to 1,907.

“I am disappointed that I will not be serving District 23 in Augusta, but not disappointed in statewide results. During the weeks leading up to the election, I spoke with hundreds of Standish residents, many of whom expressed frustration with elected officials who are not responsive to the people once elected,” Goodwin said.



Ordway said, “I really wanted to thank the voters in Standish, and I appreciate them putting their trust in me. I’ll go up there and do my best to try to make a difference.”

HOUSE 24

Incumbent Mark Bryant, D-Windham, defeated Windham Republican Thomas Tyler in District 24 with 54 percent of the vote. Bryant received 2,331 votes while Tyler received 1,960.

District 24 covers part of Windham. Voter numbers for Windham were not available.

Tyler said he was not surprised by the results due to Bryant’s “incumbency factor.”

He added that he had thought the race would be closer but said he believes that “the blue wave hit Maine. I saw a lot of new people coming in to register.”

Bryant said, “I’d like to thank the people of District 24 for electing me for another term. It’s an honor to serve them. I look forward to coming to Augusta and seeing what the new caucuses and the new governor will bring forward.”

HOUSE 25

In District 25, incumbent Patrick Corey, R-Windham, defeated Windham Democrat Jennie Butler as he did in 2014. Corey received 56 percent of the vote. The tally was 2,220 to 1,727.

The district covers part of Windham. Voter numbers for Windham were not available.

“I’d just like to thank my constituents for being so welcoming on their doorsteps and for re-electing me,” Corey said.

At the polls Nov. 6, Windham voter Mildred Beaudoin said she voted for Corey because “he’s done good for our town.”

Butler said, “I worked really hard, and I had a lot of great conversations with Windham constituents. I learned a lot.”

HOUSE 45



Incumbent Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, defeated Tasmin Thomas, a Republican from Cumberland, in District 45 with 65 percent of the vote.

This district includes Cumberland and part of Gray. The tally was 3,698 to 2,005. Denno beat Thomas 343-296 in Gray.

“I feel overwhelmingly grateful to the voters for giving me the opportunity to continue serving them,” Denno said Tuesday. “Maine’s challenges are serious, and we’ve essentially lost ground for eight years during the LePage administration. We need to go back to Augusta with our sleeves rolled up and get Maine back on track.”

HOUSE 65



District 65 was left without an incumbent since Eleanor Espling, R-New Gloucester, ran for the Senate District 20 seat, so Misty Coolidge, a New Gloucester Democrat, and Amy Arata, a New Gloucester Republican, stepped up. Arata was victorious with 54 percent of the vote.

District 65 includes New Gloucester and part of Poland. The tally was 2,368 to 1,982. Arata topped Coolidge in New Gloucester 1,534 to 1,346.

Coolidge said she was “really exhausted and emotional.”

“A Democrat has never gotten so close to a win in this district before,” she continued. “I’m proud of what I did. I’m sad, obviously, that I lost, only by a very, very small, weak margin. I was expecting to win. I felt really good about it.”

She added, “I wish Amy luck and hopefully she makes some good decisions, and we’ll see how it is in two years and if I decide to run again.”

Arata did not respond to requests for comment.

HOUSE 66

In District 66, incumbent Jess Fay, D-Raymond, defeated Greg Foster, a Republican from Raymond, with 56 percent of the vote.

This district covers part of Poland and part of Raymond. The tally was 2,499 to 1,979. Fay took Raymond 1,131 to 760.

“My opponent Jessica did a very good job campaigning. I wasn’t surprised that I lost. I did think the margin would have been a little closer, but I certainly understand why it’s not,” Foster said.

He added, “I did everything I planned to do. I feel good about what I did.”

Fay said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue the work that I’ve been doing and work on issues that are important to my constituents.”

“I’d like to thank my opponent for running a positive, issues-based campaign. In this climate, I’m really proud of us for treating each other with respect and staying positive,” she continued.

Many voters expressed the same sentiment at the polls and called for unity in politics.

Frank Burnell of Standish said he and his wife April vote as a team.

“We hash everything over beforehand. We talk them over and come to some kind of a consensus between us, which is what I’m disappointed that our government can’t do. There’s been way too much name calling and bad attitudes from politicians this year, and I’ve seen it across the board. We gotta start getting along and come to some consensus agreements rather than being all one side or the other,” he said.

Candace Sparling of Raymond disliked the tone of many political ads this year and said, “It’s one thing to disagree, but it’s another thing to be just nasty just because you’re on the other side.”

HOUSE 69



Incumbent Phyllis Ginzler did not seek reelection in District 69, so Walter Riseman, an independent from Harrison, ran against Tony Lorrain, a Republican from Harrison, for her seat. Riseman was victorious with 55 percent of the vote.

District 69 includes Bridgton, Denmark and Harrison. The tally was 2,405 to 1,977. Riseman beat Lorrain in Bridgton 1,352 to 1,173.



Lorrain said Wednesday he was “disappointed.”

“I was so positive yesterday. I put all I could into it and came up short,” he continued.

Lorrain said he believes he will run again. “I think I can learn from my mistakes. I’ve been putting away all my signs and will break them out again in a couple of years,” he explained.

Riseman said he was “very pleased and very thankful for all the support.”

He added that while campaigning, he pledged to focus on health care, schools and the environment.

“I plan to keep that pledge and am looking forward to it,” he said.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com. Kate Collins and Robert Lowell contributed to this report.

