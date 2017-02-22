Indoor Track: Area schools compete at Class A States, collect new hardware

GORHAM – More than two dozen teams settled in at the University of Southern Maine’s Costello Sports Complex on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, for this winter’s Class A Indoor Track State Championship. Perennial powerhouses Scarborough emerged the team victors on both the boys’ and the girls’ sides of the action.

A number of local standouts logged great meets. Westbrooker Nyagoa Bayak, for instance, won two events – the High Jump, in which she’s been quite dominant for the past year and a half, and the Triple Jump (she’s no slouch there, either) – while teammate Dominic Creenan won the Long Jump.

Creenan set a new personal record with his final, winning leap, a particularly impressive moment considering he’d tripped and faulted on his second-to-last attempt. A fall might’ve rattled a lesser competitor – but not Creenan.

“It made me a little angry, but that just makes me jump farther. I get more mad, and I go faster, I guess,” Creenan said. “Before my last jump, though, I knew I had the win. I knew I was in first; the kid in front of me went and he didn’t beat me. So I was just jumping to see if I could up my best jump, and I did. So I’m pretty happy.”

Creenan was seeded second in the event, at 20-11.00, to Brunswick’s Seth White, at 21-02.00. “Just the pressure of States,” Creenan said, asked what pushed him to excel beyond expecatations. “I’ve got to perform my best. I had some competition today; I knew I had to jump at my best if I wanted to beat [White], so that’s what I did.”

Complete Boys Team Results

1. Scarborough, 102.25; 2. Westbrook, 46; 3. Deering, 40; 4. Thornton, 35; 5. Lewiston, 30; 6. Brunswick, 26.50; 7. Messalonskee, 24; 8. Brewer, 20; 8. Hampden, 20; 8. Bonny Eagle, 20; 11. Falmouth, 17.50; 12. Edward Little, 15; 13. Gorham, 14; 14. Mt. Ararat, 13; 15. Cheverus, 10; 16. Bangor, 8; 16. Noble, 8; 18. South Portland, 7; 19. Lawrence, 5; 20. Windham, 4; 20. Massabesic, 4; 22. Portland, 3.75; 23. Skowhegan, 3

Complete Girls Team Results

1. Scarborough, 88; 2. Cheverus, 61; 3. TA, 37; 4. Westbrook, 34; 5. Falmouth, 22; 6. Bangor, 20; 6. Hampden, 20; 8. Mt. A, 17; 8. Lawrence, 17; 8. Lewiston, 17; 11. Massabesic, 16; 11. Bonny Eagle, 16; 11. South Portland, 16; 14. Kennebunk, 14; 15. Messalonskee, 12; 16. Marshwood, 11; 16. Gorham, 11; 18. Biddeford, 9; 19. Windham, 8.50; 20. Edward Little, 7.50; 21. Deering, 7; 22. Brewer, 5; 23. Skowhegan, 4; 24. Noble, 3; 24. Portland, 3

Selected Boys Individual Results

55 – 1. Jarrett Flaker, Scarborough, 6.68; 5. David Drew, Gorham, 6.86

400 – 1. Ben Batoosingh, Scarobourgh, 52.44; 5. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 53.28; 10, Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 54.01

800 – 1. Zach Hoyle, Messalonskee, 1:56.74; 2. Ben Steeves, Bonny Eagle, 1:57.08; 3. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 2:00.94; 4. Ethan Orach, Gorham, 2:01.44; 9. Brandon Whitlock, Westbrook, 2:07.42

One Mile – 1. Cam Meier, Mt. A, 4:29.32; 2. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 4:31.58; 3. Caleb Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 4:39.97

55 Hurdles – 1. Tanner Burton, Messalonskee, 7.73; 2. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 7.98; 3. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 7.99

4×200 – 1. Scarborough (Ben Hatch, Matt Blaisdell, Ben Batoosingh, Jarrett Flaker), 1:33.81; 5. Gorham (David Drew, James Benson, Ethan Orach, Luke Gowen), 1:37.47; 9. Bonny Eagle (Michael O’Clair, Derek Cole, James Conley, Andrew Pendleton), 1:38.78

4×800 – 1. Scarborough (Brian Farino, Noah Drapeau, Erik Larkin, Shamus Malia), 8:21.05; 3. Bonny Eagle (Anthony Breton, Aiden Willey, Caleb Pendleton, Ben Steeves), 8:25.13; 6. Gorham (Zackory Brown-Davis, Wil Rossignol, Alex Ousback, Ethan Orach), 8:40.46

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 21-06.75; 4. Brandt Herbert, Westbrook, 20-06.00; 8. James Benson, Gorham, 19-05.50

Triple Jump – 1. Ezra Chapola, Deering, 43-07.50; 4. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 41-04.50; 6. James Benson, Gorham, 40-08.50

Shot Put – 1. Austin Lufkin, Brewer, 61-02.00; 10. Evan Coughlin, Windham, 43-03.75

Selected Girls Individual Results

800 – 1. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 2:16.82; 2. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 2:20.10; 4. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 2:24.18; 10. Abbie Nelson, Bonny Eagle, 2:36.00

One Mile – 1. Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, 5:24.12; 4. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 5:35.36; 7. Anna Slager, Gorham, 5:38.93

Two Mile – 1. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 11:40.31; 4. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 11:55.91; 5. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 12:15.72

4×200 – 1. Scarborough (Gaby Panagakos, Madison Marinko, Sarah Callahan, Ellen Shaw), 1:49.45; 9. Bonny Eagle (Hannah Corbett, Kanani Lopes, Emma Noonan, Lucy Weyand), 1:54.31

4×800 – 1. Marshwood (Mackenzie Young, Liz Wentworth, Paige Singer, Natalie DuBois), 10:04.81; 3. Gorham (Sarah Johnson, Iris Kitch, Kate Tugman, Anna Slager), 10:10.63

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-06.00; 2. Lingdong Bol, Windham 5-04.00; 7. Sierra Guite, Windham, 4-09.00

Long Jump – 1. Mia Taranko, TA, 17-03.25; 4. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 16-03.75; 7. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 15-11.50; 10. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 15-06.75

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 37-00.75; 5. Kelly Dyer, Westbrook, 33-05.75; 10. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 32-07.75

Pole Vault – 1. Rihan Smallwood, Bangor, 11-04.00; 5. Kiersten Hilton, Westbrook, J10-00.00

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

The Blazes’ Nyagoa Bayak won the HJ with a jump of 05-06.00.

Sierra Guite, just a freshman, finished seventh in the HJ.

Lingdong Bol finished second in the HJ at 5-04.00, a height she can be seen clearing here.

Garrett Higgins hit 18-07.25 in the LF for Gorham on Monday.

Westbrooker Dominic Creenan splashes down at his winning mark in the LJ, 21-06.75.

Anthony Breton runs the first leg of the 4×800 for the Scots.

Gorham distance maestro Anna Slager runs the Mile.

Ami Beaumier nears the end of the Two Mile.

Zackory Brown-Davis runs the first leg of the 4×800 for the Rams.