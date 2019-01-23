Indoor Track: Gorham locks horns with six rival schools

GORHAM—Gorham faced off with six other schools – Noble, Falmouth, South Portland, Massabesic, Kennebunk and Sanford – at USM’s Costello Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19.

By the end of the meet, the Lady Rams had secured second place for themselves with 200 points. Noble finished in first with 237, while Falmouth trailed in third with 152, South Portland in fourth with 101, Massabesic in fifth with 51, Kennebunk in sixth with 33 and Sanford in seventh with six.

Meanwhile, the Gentlemen Rams settled into the middle of the pack – fourth place – with 125 points. Falmouth topped the podium with 216, Noble took second with 164, South Portland third with 154, Kennebunk fifth with 88 and Massabesic sixth with 42.

Selected Boys Junior Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Nathaniel Cripps, Kennebunk, 7.27; 3. Quentin Riiska, Gorham, 7.71; 10. Kyle Skolfield, Gorham, 7.85

400 – 1. Nathaniel Cripps, Kennebunk, 57.57; 5. Tommy Sallinen, Gorham, 1:03.25

800 – 1. Matt Gorman, Noble, 2:11.86; 3. Calvin Cummings, Gorham, 2:26.58; 9. Hayden Desmond, Gorham, 2:44.78; 9. Colby Leavitt, Gorham, 2:44.83

55 Hurdles – 1. Joshua Chaisson, Noble, 9.64; 2. Trey Rosario, Gorham, 9.85; 3. Tim Baker, Gorham, 10.06; 5. Gage Sjostedt, Gorham, 10.51

4×200 – 1. Falmouth, 1:43.56; 3. Gorham, 1:55.00

High Jump – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 5:08.00

Long Jump – 1. Nathaniel Cripps, Kennebunk, 17-09.25; 2. Landon Bickford, Gorham, 17-02.00

Triple Jump – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 35-01.50; 2. Gage Sjostedt, Gorham, 33-8.25

Selected Boys Senior and Open Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Owen Podolec, Noble, 6.93; 7. Ryan Farr, Gorham, 7.29

200 – 1. Matt Beerworth, Noble, 23.79; 7. Ryan Farr, Gorham, 24.99

400 – 1. Michael Smoluk, Falmouth, 55.15; 8. Zackory Brown-Davis, Gorham, 59.46; 9. Josh Labrie, Gorham, 1:00.93

600 – 1. John Auer, Falmouth, 1:19.15; 2. Andrew Farr, Gorham, 1:19.46

Mile – 1. Benjamin Potter, Falmouth, 4:42.47; 3. Landon Bickford, Gorham, 4:57.55

Two Mile – 1. Ben Greene, Falmouth, 10:22.94; 2. Reed Henderson, Gorham, 10:58.81; 6. Andrew Tinkham, Gorham, 11:56.93

4×200 – 1. Noble, 1:41.05; 5. Gorham, 1:46.90

4×400 – 1. Falmouth, 3:50.90; 2. Gorham, 3:53.69

4×800 – 1. Massabesic, 8:52.10; 2. Gorham, 9:54.32

55 Hurdles – 1. Noah Safford, Noble, 8.57; 7. Devon Paulin, Gorham, 10.96

Long Jump – 1. Joseph Emery, South Portland, 19-05.50; 4. Ryan Farr, Gorham, 17-01.25

Shot Put – 1. Joshua Bradford, Falmouth, 46-10.50; 3. Kyle Ouillette, Gorham, 37.09.00; 5. Seamus Tims, Gorham, 37-02.75; 9. Zach Rivera, Gorham, 32-04.50; 10. Zach Green, Gorham, 32-02.50

Pole Vault – 1. Teerapat Nakuumun, South Portland, 9-06.00; 4. Madison Brown, Gorham, 8-00.00

Selected Girls Junior Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 7.80; 2. Nevaeh Moore, Gorham, 7.82; 3. Emma Green, Gorham, 7.90; 8. Maddie Michaud, Gorham, 8.07; 9. Jillian Morrill, Gorham, 8.10

200 – 1. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 28.18; 6. Nola True, Gorham, 30.29; 9. Jillian Morrill, Gorham, 30.86

400 – 1. Maria Neuhauser, Falmouth, 1:06.61; 3. Maddie Michaud, Gorham, 1:06.96

800 – 1. Izabella Haagensen, Noble, 2:44.66; 4. Emma Stevens, 2:48.21

55 Hurdles – 1. Baylee Cyr, Noble, 9.42; 3. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 10.46; 5. Paige Marchand, Gorham, 10.98

4×200 – 1. Gorham, 1:54.08

High Jump – 1. Emma Green, Gorham, 5-02.00; 5. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 4-04.00; 6. Aaja Breton-Jalbert, Gorham, 4-04.00

Long Jump – 1. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 14-07.50; 3. Jillian Morrill, Gorham, 13-03.25; 7. Nola True, Gorham, 12-08.50

Triple Jump – 1. Baylee Cyr, Noble, 30-04.25; 6. Alie Peterson, Gorham, 25-07.25

Shot Put – 1. Shannon Dye, Falmouth, 30-06.00; 5. Eliza Morris, Gorham, 25-07.00; 7. Gabrielle LaBarge, Gorham, 24-01.50; 8. Brooke Phillips, Gorham, 23.11-75

Selected Girls Senior and Open Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Caitlyn Camelio, Falmouth, 7.91; 2. Molly Murray, Gorham, 8.01; 7. Lydia Drew, Gorham, 8.38; 9. Hailey Morrill, Gorham, 8.50

200 – 1. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 27.74; 5. Avery Germond, Gorham, 29.06; 6. Molly Murray, Gorham, 29.20; 7. Lydia Drew, Gorham, 29.83

400 – 1. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 1:06.22; 2. Sydney Fox, Gorham, 1:07.98

600 – 1. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 1:39.83; 7. Alie Peterson, Gorham, 1:48.00; 10. Ellianna Towns, Gorham, 1:51.96

800 – 1. Hannah D’Orso, Kennebunk, 2:33.17; 7. Molly Eaton, Gorham, 2:53.39

Two Mile – 1. Tayler Arsenault, Noble, 14:08.76; 3. MacKenna Homa, Gorham, 14:56.88

55 Hurdles – 1. Tessa Cyr, Noble, 9.43; 4. Lauren Barden, Gorham, 9.96

4×200 – 1. Falmouth, 1:52.74; 2. Gorham, 1:57.17

4×400 – 1. Noble, 4:40.20; 2. Gorham, 4:43.35

High Jump – 1. Tessa Cyr, Noble, 5-02.00; 4. Elyse MacDougall, Gorham, 4-02.00; 4. Monica Willey, Gorham, 4-02.00

Triple Jump – 1. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 34-09.75; 3. Quinn Young, Gorham, 30-04.75; 5. Abby O’Brien, Gorham, 28-07.00

Shot Put – 1. Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, South Portland, 35-06.00; 2. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 33-01.00

Pole Vault – 1. Lauren Barden, 8-06.00; 3. MacKenna Homa, Gorham, 7-00.00

Molly Murray runs the 200 for Gorham.

Lydia Drew competes in the 200.

Madison Brown competes can’t quite clear the bar in the Pole Vault.

Andrew Far competes in the 600.

Ellianna Towns runs the 600.

Stef Meacham competes in the 600.

Hayden Desmond races in the 600.