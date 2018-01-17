Indoor Track: Nine SMAA schools collide in combined meet

GORHAM—Westbrook, Bonny Eagle, Gorham, Kennebunk, Falmouth, South Portland, Noble, Sanford and Portland gathered for a major meet on Monday night, Dec. 15 – though, in reality, the large meet was a combination of two smaller meets: Bonny Eagle/Portland/Noble/Westbrook and Falmouth/Gorham/Kennebunk/South Portland/Sanford. Weather had forced the postponement of Saturday the 13th’s meets, and ultimately led to the overlap, two days later.

Team scores are listed separately, indicating where each squad would’ve placed, had the meets gone off as originally intended, while individual results are lumped together, indicating how each athlete fared against the entirety of the pack.

Complete Bonny Eagle/Portland/Noble/Westbrook Boys Team Scores

1. Bonny Eagle, 122; 1. Noble, 122; 3. Westbrook, 66; 4. Portland, 34

Complete Bonny Eagle/Portland/Noble/Westbrook Girls Team Scores

1. Noble, 182; 2. Bonny Eagle, 103; 3. Portland, 43; 4. Westbrook, 39

Complete Falmouth/Gorham/Kennebunk/South Portland/Sanford Boys Team Scores

1. South Portland, 165; 2. Gorham, 143; 3. Falmouth, 133; 4. Kennebunk, 71; 5. Sanford, 6

Complete Falmouth/Gorham/Kennebunk/South Portland/Sanford Girls Team Scores

1. Falmouth, 163; 2. South Portland, 154; 3. Gorham, 152; 4. Kennebunk, 24; 5. Sanford, 6

Selected Individual Junior Division Boys Results

55 – 1. Owen Podolec, Noble, 7.08; 2. Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 7.15; 3. Tyler Rollins, Gorham, 7.20; 5. Quaid Guarino, Falmouth, 7.43

200 – 1. Alvaro Fuentes, Falmouth, 24.46; 2. Adrian Friedman, Falmouth, 25.06; 3. Gracien Mukwa, Portland, 25.34; 4. Tyler Rollins, Gorham, 25.34; 5. Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 25.39

400 – 1. Matt Gorman, Noble, 59.55; 2. Sam Kovacs, Bonny Eagle, 1:00.88; 3. Anthony Breton, Bonny Eagle, 1:01.44; 4. Matt Steeves, Bonny Eagle, 1:03.93; 5. Andrew Lewis, South Portland, 1:04.06

800 – 1. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 2:08.47; 2. Jack Pecoraro, Westbrook, 2:14.15; 4. Devin Cyr, Westbrook, 2:20.27; 5. Michael Smoluk, Falmouth, 2:24.52

55 Hurdles – 1. Milo Bloom, Portland, 8.95; 3. Andrew Lewis, South Portland, 9.75; 4. Cody Plumley, Bonny Eagle, 10.24; 5. Frank Tierney, South Portland, 10.26

4×200 – 1. Falmouth A, 1:42.87; 2. Gorham A, 1:45.26; 4. South Portland A, 1:49.47; 5. Bonny Eagle A, 1:50.68

High Jump – 1. Andrew Ladd, Kennebunk, 6-00.00; 2. Alvaro Fuentes, Falmouth, 5-02.00; 3. Westley Brinegar, Gorham, 5-02.00

Long Jump – 1. Matthew Weymouth, Westbrook, 16-07.75; 2. Adrian Friedman, Falmouth, 16-06.00; 3. Nate Fogg, Portland, 16-03.00; 4. Cody Plumley, Bonny Eagle, 15-07.00; 5. Nolan Davis, Bonny Eagle, 15-05.00

Triple Jump – 1. Sabri Lomomi, Westbrook, 32-08.25; 2. Ayden Bradford, South Portland, 31-11.50; 3. Jacob Dresser, South Portland, 30-10.50; 4. Jack Van Zandt, Gorham, 30-00.50

Shot Put – 1. Nathaniel Ellington, South Portland, 42-01.00; 2. Joshua Bradford, Falmouth, 37-04.00; 3. Liam Cooledge, Westbrook, 34-04.00; 4. Kyle Ouillette, Gorham, 33-06.50; 5. Thomas Sirois, Bonny Eagle, 32-05.50

Selected Individual Senior and Open Divisions Boys Results

55 – 1. David Drew, Gorham, 6.80; 3. Ben Sivik, South Portland, 6.98; 5. Seamus O’Brien, Falmouth, 7.09

200 – 1. Luke Gowen, Gorham, 23.98; 2. Max Holmes, South Portland, 24.59; 4. Ethan Ali, Falmouth, 25.09; 5. Max Harris, Bonny Eagle, 25.29

400 – 1. David Drew, Gorham, 55.06; 2. Ben Sivik, South Portland, 55.65; 3. Andrew Pendleton, Bonny Eagle, 55.92

600 – 1. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 1:19.29; 2. Wil Rossignol, Gorham, 1:20.77; 3. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 1:22.77; 4. Christian Tomison, Bonny Eagle, 1:28.16; 5. Carlos Monsen, Gorham, 1:28.56

800 – 1. Jon Auer, Falmouth, 2:03.72; 2. Wil Rossignol, Gorham, 2:09.53; 3. Liam Willey, Bonny Eagle, 2:13.84; 4. Carlos Monsen, Gorham, 2:18.15; 5. Lionel Whitehead, South Portland, 2:20.13

One Mile – 1. Anthony Breton, Bonny Eagle, 4:47.93; 2. 3. Ben Green, Falmouth, 4:52.82; 5. Charlie Henning, Falmouth, 4:55.93

Two Mile – 1. Conner Piers, Falmouth, 10:20.88; 3. Justin Tomison, Bonny Eagle, 11:13.08; 4. Anthony Chase, Gorham, 11:22.44; 5. Clifford Robbins-Sennewa, South Portland, 11:46.32

55 Hurdles – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 8.22; 2. Clayton Bassingthwaite, Gorham, 9.40; 3. Zach Dyer, South Portland, 9.52

4×200 – 1. Noble A, 1:40.14; 2. Bonny Eagle A, 1:40.85; 2. Falmouth A, 1:41.75; 4. South Portland A, 1:42.05; 5. Westbrook A, 1:42.50

4×400 – 1. Westbrook A, 4:01.46; 2. Falmouth A, 4:06.69; 3. South Portland A, 4:12.02

4×800 – 1. Bonny Eagle A, 9:30.25; 2. Portland A, 9:45.00; 3. Falmouth A, 10:03.46; 4. Gorham A, 10:15.16

High Jump – 1. Tim Howard, Noble, 5-04.00; 2. Joseph Emery, South Portland, 5-02.00; 2. Clayton Bassingthwaite, Gorham, 5-02.00

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 19-10.75; 2. Zack Allocca, Bonny Eagle, 18-10.00; 3. Seamus O’Brien, Falmouth, 17-05.00; 4. Nathan Begonia, South Portland, 16-11.25; 5. Tyler Lemay, Portland, 16-05.25

Triple Jump – 1. Aydin Fickett, Noble, 38-06.25; 2. Zack Allocca, Bonny Eagle, 37-06.25; 3. Joe Emery, South Portland, 35-00.00

Shot Put – 1. Matt Anderson, Noble, 37-00.00; 2. Devin Ezzy, Westbrook, 37-05.50; 3. James Conley, Bonny Eagle, 35-00.25; 4. Ian Reilly, Bonny Eagle, 35-00.25; 5. Max Holmes, South Portland, 33-06.75

Pole Vault – 1. Jason Catoggio, Gorham, 11-06.00; 3. Stefan Street, Gorham, 10-00.00; 4. Teerapat Nakummun, South Portland, 9-00.00; 5. Isaac Rollins, Gorham, 7-06.00

Selected Individual Junior Division Girls Results

55 – 1. Neveah Moore, Gorham, 7.91; 2. Traci Francis, South Portland, 8.14; 3. Alexis Fiore, Portland, 8.22; 4. Avi Fishman, Falmouth, 8.32; 5. Golda Morse, Falmouth, 8.36

200 – 1. Emma Noonan, Bonny Eagle, 29.13; 2. Abbie Ryer, Falmouth, 29.35; 3. Hannah Kaspereen, Bonny Eagle, 29.40; 4. Neveah Moore, Gorham, 29.77; 5. Maddie Marks, Falmouth, 29.78

400 – 1. Hailey Boardman, Noble, 1:06.40; 3. Carolyn Dibiase, Westbrook, 1:06.86; 4. Peyton Morton, Gorham, 1:06.88

800 – 1. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 2:35.18; 2. Lucinda Medd, Portland, 2:43.26; 5. Anne Von Seggern, South Portland, 2:51.03

55 Hurdles – 1. Emma Mclaughlin, Noble, 9.63; 2. Maddie Marks, Falmouth, 9.93; 3. Jordyn Hulsey, South Portland, 10.04; 5. Evelyn Selser, South Portland, 10.64

4×200 – 1. Falmouth A, 1:58.49; 2. Bonny Eagle A, 2:01.52; 3. South Portland A, 2:03.95; 4. Gorham A, 2:06.24

High Jump – 1. Noelle Walker, Portland, 4-08.00; 2. Isabelle Chase, South Portland, 4-06.00; 3. Anne Von Seggern, South Portland, 4-06.00; 4. Cecilia Ritter, Portland, 4-04.00; 5. Xantia Kansil, Falmouth, 4-02.00

Long Jump – 1. Emma Noonan, Bonny Eagle, 15-00.50; 2. Hannah Kaspereen, Bonny Eagle, 13-02.50; 3. Quinn Young, Gorham, 13-00.50; 4. Meghan Horner, Westbrook, 13-00.00; 5. Annalise Rodrigue, Falmouth, 12-06.00

Triple Jump – 1. Carolyn Dibiase, Westbrook, 29-11.00; 3. Abbie Ryer, Falmouth, 28-09.50; 4. Meghan Horner, Westbrook, 28-02.25; 5. Quinn Young, Gorham, 27-09.00

Shot Put – 1. Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, South Portland, 30-00.00; 4. Anna Folley, South Portland, 24-02.50; 5. Laney Filieo, South Portland, 24-00.50

Selected Individual Senior and Open Divisions Girls Results

55 – 1. Nina Tasker, Noble, 7.85; 2. Karina Boothe, Portland, 7.92; 3. Caitlyn Camelio, Falmouth, 8.08

200 – 1. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 27.38; 3. Kanani Lopes, Bonny Eagle, 30.30; 5. Ellie Michaud, Falmouth, 30.84

400 – 1. Morgan Griffin, Noble, 1:06.55; 2. Abigail Nelson, Bonny Eagle, 1:08.69; 3. Sydney Williams, Falmouth, 1:10.31; 4. Josephine Stucker, Falmouth, 1:16.40

600 – 1. Anna Folley, South Portland, 1:38.32; 4. Abigail Nelson, Bonny Eagle, 1:43.47; 5. Amelia Alexander, Bonny Eagle, 1:43.74

800 – 1. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 2:22.40; 2. Meadow Fortier, Gorham, 2:29.78; 5. Amelia Alexander, Bonny Eagle, 2:45.83

One Mile – 1. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 5:27.81; 2. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 5:29.05; 3. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 5:41.94

Two Mile – 1. Anna Slager, Gorham, 11:37.07; 3. Stef Meacham, Gorham, 14:37.00; 4. Hayley Bickford, 15:08.37; 5. Vanessa Nunez, Westbrook, 15:30.85

55 Hurdles – 1. Nina Tasker, Noble, 9.13; 2. Aashyia Connell, Bonny Eagle, 9.48; 3. Emily Bolduc, South Portland, 9.66; 4. Samirha Connell, Bonny Eagle, 9.70; 5. Karina Boothe, Portland, 9.77

4×200 – 1. Noble A, 1:56.78; 2. Gorham A, 2:00.59; 3. Bonny Eagle A, 2:01.54; 4. South Portland A, 2:03.03; 5. Falmouth A, 2:05.03

4×400 – 1. Noble A, 4:27.37; 2. Bonny Eagle A, 4:27.89; 3. South Portland A, 4:37.35

4×800 – 1. Bonny Eagle A, 10:48.96; 3. South Portland A, 14:09.34

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-08.00; 2. Danielle Casavant, Falmouth, 4-10.00; 3. Jaidyn Appel, Portland, 4-08.00; 4. Lucy Weyand, Bonny Eagle, 4-06.00; 4. Ellie Rudnick, Falmouth, 4-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Sophie Marcotte, Falmouth, 15-06.50; 2. Danielle Casavant, Falmouth, 13-08.00; 3. Lucy Weyand, Bonny Eagle, 13-01.00

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 36-06.25; 2. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 32-04.75; 3. Jaidyn Appel, Portland, 30-09.75; 4. Aashyia Connell, Bonny Eagle, 29-04.00; 5. Samirha Connell, Bonny Eagle, 28-07.75

Shot Put – 1. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 30-02.25; 4. Hope Higgins, Westbrook, 29-07.00

Pole Vault – 1. Lauren Barden, Gorham, 8-06.00; 2. Chelsea Zhao, Falmouth, 8-06.00; 3. Andrea Coyne, Falmouth, 8-00.00

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

Gorham’s Anna Slager won the Two Mile easily.

Gorham’s Anna Slager easily won the Two Mile on Monday.

Gorhamite Hayley Bickford runs the Two Mile.

Nick Pruner runs the Two Mile.

Dominic Creenan leaps into a long jump attempt.

Bonny Eagler Zack Allocca took second in the Long Jump.

Aidan Willey competes in the 800 for the Scots.

Westbrooker Jack Pecoraro competes in the 800.