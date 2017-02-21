Indoor Track: Patriots, Lakers rep proudly at States

LEWISTON – Class B schools from across Maine converged on Bates College on Saturday, Feb. 18 for this year’s Indoor Track State Championship. A number of local favorites stood out for their schools and communities: Gray-New Gloucester’s Emma MacCallum won the Shot Put outright, for instance, Lake Region’s Sam DeSouza took third in the same event.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Mount Desert Island, 58; 2. Greely, 38.50; 3. Old Town, 36; 4. York, 31.50; 5. Yarmouth, 30.50; 6. Belfast, 28; 7. John Bapst, 23; 7. Fryeburg, 23; 9. Winslow, 22; 10; Washington, 20; 11. Orono, 19; 12. Mtn. Valley, 18; 13. Lincoln, 17; 13. Cape Elizabeth, 17; 15. Freeport, 16; 16. Traip, 15; 17. Waterville, 14; 17. George Stevens, 14; 19. Hermon, 12; 20. Maine Central Institute, 5; 21. Ellsworth, 4; 21. Erskine, 4; 23. North Yarmouth Academy, 3; 24. Nokomis, 2; 24. Poland, 2; 24. Foxcroft, 2; 27. G-NG, 1.50

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Greely, 62.20; 2. MDI, 53; 3. Old Town, 39.20; 4. York, 36; 5. Yarmouth, 35; 6. Belfast, 34; 7. John Bapst, 26; 7. Fryeburg, 26; 9. G-NG, 23; 10. Lincoln, 21; 11. Orono, 18.40; 12. Cape, 18; 13. Lake Region, 15; 14. George Stevens, 13; 15. Poland, 11; 16. Waterville, 10; 17. Freeport, 7; 18. Erskine, 6.20; 19. Ellsworth, 5; 20. MCI, 4; 20. NYA, 4; 20. Wells, 4; 23. Central, 3; 24. Morse, 1; 24. Traip, 1

The Gentlemen Patriots 4×200 outfit – that’s Sam Aube, Nick Chandler, Seth Levier and Andrew Peterson – finished ninth, in 1:42.29, while the 4×800 contingent – Levier, Parker Morse, Lawson Dunford and Ethan Ray – took 11th, in 9:33.53. Morse also finished 12th in the Mile (5:17.76), and Peterson 10th in the 200 (24.30). Jaykob Sanborn tied for sixth in the High Jump (5-06.00) and Trent Dexter took 11th in the Pole Vault (9-00.00).

The Lady Patriots have maintained a dominating presence in the Shot Put in recent years – and MacCallum, whose title-taking toss landed 36-03.00, wasn’t the only G-NG thrower to strut her stuff on Saturday: Emily Brewer finished 10th (29-01.25) and Megan Reynolds 14th (26-00.00).

The G-NG girls also looked good in the sprints and middle distance, Madison Post taking third in the 55 (7.62) and the 200 (27.16), Jaley Martin 11th in the 400 and Erica Schlichting 13th in the 800 (2:41.24). The 4×200 outfit – Martin, Schlichting, Post and Eliza Larrivee – took seventh in 1:55.39, and the 4×800 quad of Schlichting, Abbey Chandler, Alison MacDonald and Madison Garcia crossed the line eighth, in 11:16.92.

The Gentlemen Lakers repped in the 4×200, where Jarod Maher, Tim Moore, Devyn Hatch and Cody Doucette combined for 21st (1:49.12); the 4×800, where Hatch, Travis Corson, Cam Meserve and Tim Moore finished 15th (10:15.12); and the Shot Put, where Thomas Noble threw 39-00.50, good for eighth overall.

Three Lady Lakers, meanwhile, made the podium: DeSouza in the Shot Put (34-04.25); Catherine Christiansen in the 400 (fifth, 1:03.09 – a new school record); and Hannah Chadwick in the Triple Jump (third, 33-07.25 – another new school record). Chadwick also took 10th in the Long Jump (14-11.75) and tied for ninth in the High Jump (4-08.00). Danica Chadwick took eighth in the 55 Hurdles (9.83) and 10th in the Triple Jump (30-09.50), where Emily Colson finished eighth (31-02.00) and Meghan Boos 12th (30-00.50). Finally, the 4×200 contingent – Colson, Christiansen, Leoni Kohnen and Danica Chadwick – finished 18th (2:03.59).

G-NG’s Trent Dexter finished 11th in the Pole Vault.

Parker Morse runs the Mile for G-NG on Saturday.

Laker Hannah Chadwick finished 10th in the Long Jump.

Jaley Martin runs the 400 for G-NG.

Catherine Christiansen runs the 400 for Lake Region on Saturday.

Madison Post is a force in the sprints. Here, she runs the 55, in which she ultimately finished third.

Andrew Peterson runs the 55 for G-NG.

Emily Colson hands off to Catherine Christiansen in the 4×200 on Saturday.

Megan Reynolds unwinds into a throw at Saturday’s Class B State Championship at Bates in Lewiston.