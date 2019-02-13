Indoor Track: WMCs a prelude to States

GORHAM—Teams from across the Western Maine Conference gathered at USM’s Costello Sports Complex on Friday evening, Feb. 8, for this year’s indoor track championship. York finished first on both the boys’ side and the girls’ side of things; meanwhile, despite not coming out on top, local schools – Gray-New Gloucester and Lake Region – competed admirably.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. York, 156; 2. Greely, 127; 3. Freeport, 59; 4. Poland, 49; 5. G-NG, 45; 6. Cape Elizabeth, 44; 7. Wells, 40; 8. LRHS, 39; 9. Fryeburg, 28; 10. Traip, 27; 11. Yarmouth, 21

Selected Boys Junior Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Jacob Michaud, Wells, 7.11; 4. Isaac Rawson, LRHS, 7.30

200 – 1. Nolan Winslow, Poland, 25.68; 9. Isaac Rawson, LRHS, 26.53

4×200 – 1. York, 1:43.34; 4. LRHS, 1:51.64; 5. G-NG, 1:54.56

Shot Put – 1. Connor Daley, York, 39-08.00; 3. Sebastian Leighton, G-NG, 37-02.75; 4. Tyler Amos, G-NG, 32-06.00; 5. Brendon Tremblay, LRHS, 32-00.50; 8. Max MacCallum, G-NG, 30-08.25

Selected Boys Senior and Open Divisions Individual Results

55 – 1. Thomas Conrad, Yarmouth, 6.89; 5. Hunter Brown, G-NG, 7.20; 8. Scott Lynch, G-NG, 7.31

200 – 1. Nick Rainforth, York, 24.46; 4. Hunter Brown, G-NG, 25.48; 7. Scott Lynch, G-NG, 25.90

800 – 1. Matt Todd, Greely, 2:04.31; 8. Noah Patriquan, G-NG, 2:23.02; 10. Cam Meserve, LRHS, 2:24.79

4×800 – 1. Greely, 8:50.88; 4. LRHS, 9:40.97

55 Hurdles – 1. Jon Burke, York, 8.09; 4. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 8.83

High Jump – 1. Nicolas Brown, Greely, 6-00.00; 6. Paul Vigna, LRHS, J5-08.00; 8. Erik Christiansen, LRHS, 5-04.00; 8. Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, 5-04.00

Long Jump – 1. Jon Rodrigues, York, 20-06.50; 6. Nick Peterson, LRHS, 18-03.50; 10. Nate Gendreau, G-NG, 18-00.25

Triple Jump – 1. Jon Rodrigues, York, 40-06.50; 4. Tim Moore, LRHS, 36-06.75; 5. Nick Peterson, LRHS, 36-05.75; 7. Hunter Brown, G-NG, 35-08.50; 9. Nate Gendreau, G-NG, 34-01.00; 10. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 34-04.50

Shot Put – 1. Mike McNeil, Yarmouth, 42-05.50; 6. Kaleb Frey, G-NG, 40-02.25; 8. Kyle Curtis, G-NG, 37-05.50

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. York, 228; 2. Greely, 96; 3. Lisbon/St. Dom, 53; 4. Yarmouth, 48; 5. Poland, 43; 6. Wells, 42; 7. Traip, 32; 8. G-NG, 31; 9. Cape, 30; 10. LRHS, 24; 10. Freeport, 24

Selected Girls Junior Division Individual Results

55 – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 7.92; 2. Mackenzie Siebert, LRHS, 8.02; 7. Abigail Elsaesser, LRHS, 8.38

200 – 1. Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 28.49; 3. Mackenzie Siebert, LRHS, 29.98

400 – 1. Katie Carlson, Greely, 1:06.17; 2. Leah Plummer, LRHS, 1:06.73; 10. Michaela Bourne, G-NG, 1:16.23

4×200 – 1. York, 1:57.55; 2. LRHS, 2:03.49; 4. G-NG, 2:10.70

High Jump – 1. Shaina Curry, Freeport, 4-10.00; 5. Lean Plummer, LRHS, J4-08.00; 7. Maya Hutchings, G-NG, 4-04.00; 10. Hannah Joyce, G-NG, 4-02.00

Shot Put – 1. Zoe Barnes, G-NG, 34-08.25; 3. Madison Soule, G-NG, 30-04.25; 6. Kassidy Plummer, G-NG, 26-04.00; 7. Caitlyn Smith, G-NG, 26-01.50

Selected Girls Senior and Open Divisions Individual Results

200 – 1. Hayley Smith, York, 27.65; 10. Grace Plummer, LRHS, 30.78

400 – 1. Tara Migliaccio, Freeport, 1:04.11; 2. Madison Post, G-NG, 1:06.64; 3. Emily Colson, LRHS, 1:08.56

800 – 1. Carolyn Todd, Greely, 2:28.92; 6. Erica Schlichting, G-NG, 2:40.22; 10. Abigail Dulac, G-NG, 2:44.53

One Mile – 1. Marin Provencher, Greely, 5:29.91; 6. Liza Sturgis, G-NG, 6:15.25; 10. Olivia Morelli, G-NG, 8:29.48

4×200 – 1. Freeport, 1:56.25; 9. Lake Region, 2:10.35; 10. G-NG, 2:10.35

4×800 – 1. Greely, 10:27.44; 2. G-NG, 10:55.29

Long Jump – 1. Hayley Smith, York, 15-09.25; 8. Jasmine French, G-NG, 14-02.75

Triple Jump – 1. Maddy Irish, Greely, 32-03.75; 7. Emily Colson, LRHS, 29-06.00. 9. Jasmine French, G-NG, 28-07.0

Shot Put – 1. Abi Kavanaugh, York, 33-03.25; 4. Megan Reynolds, G-NG, 30-09.50; 5. Madison Post, G-NG, 30-05.50; 10. Melany Rendon, G-NG, 27-06.75

Pole Vault – 1. Phoebe Slovenski, York, 9-06.00; 9. Madison Soule, G-NG, 7-00.00

Alison MacDonald competes for G-NG.

Hannah Simon runs a race for the Lakers.

Liza Sturgis competes for G-NG.

Scott Lynch runs a 55 Final for the Patriots.

Isaac Rawson runs the 55 Final.

Jacob MacCallum clears a hurdle in the 55 Hurdles Final.

Patriot Maya Hutchings vies with the High Jump bar.

Hannah Joyce competes in High Jump for the Patriots.

Laker Leah Plummer competes in the High Jump.

Nick Peterson competes in the Long Jump for LRHS.

Lady Patriot Olivia Morelli races.