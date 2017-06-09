Inside Bridgton

Congratulations to all the students who have graduated from high schools and colleges. I hope you have a great summer before you go off to begin your new lives. And special good luck wishes to Marguerite Wiser who graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, with a degree in environmental studies/English. May all of you have bright futures filled with good health, happiness, success, and many adventurous years ahead

‘Unknown Caller’ author

to speak at library

Author Debra Spark of North Yarmouth will discuss her latest novel, “Unknown Caller,” at the Bridgton Public Library on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. The novel was selected by Monica Wood for Read ME, the statewide summer reading program. Wood calls the novel a “riveting, gorgeously written book about a married couple, an unpredictable ex-wife, and a recently discovered daughter.” Wood says Spark’s “emotional intelligence is astounding.” The event is free and open to the public. Bridgton Books will have copies of “Unknown Caller” available for sale and author signing. For more information about the author talk call the library at 647-2472.

Caregiver support meeting

scheduled for next week

The Bridgton Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, June 14, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. Call 647-2826 (note: new number) by June 13 if you would like to arrange respite care for the meeting. Contact Ann O’Sullivan at 1-800-427-7411, ext. 541, with any questions.

Appraisals available

for rare books, maps

Do you have a pile of old books sitting around the house? Or maybe an old map inherited from a distant cousin? If you’ve ever wondered if they are worth anything, go to the Bridgton Historical Society, 5 Gibbs Ave. (behind the Fire Department), on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have Douglas Harding, one of Maine’s most respected rare book experts, appraise them for you for a nominal fee.

Harding is a dealer in used and antiquarian books and maps and he has been running the family-owned Hardings Books in Wells since 1960. For more information about the appraisals and fees, contact BHS Executive Director Ned Allen at 647-3699, email info@bridgtonhistory.org or go to www.bridgtonhistory.org.

Birthwise students

seek accommodations

Birthwise Midwifery School on South High Street will be welcoming a new group of students this summer and it is looking for accommodations for them to rent while they are studying in town. The 13 to 18 students will be enrolled in the school’s two programs, which run for different lengths of time.

The students typically share an apartment or house but some may want to rent a single room. Anyone with available accommodation to rent should contact the school at info@birthwisemidwifery.edu. Please include a description of the accommodation along with pictures, if possible. The information will be disseminated to the students. If you have any questions, call 647-5968.

Community H.E.L.P.’s

Wininger recognized

Patti Wininger, founder of the Community H.E.L.P. program in Bridgton, was among 17 people from 10 ecomaine member communities to receive a 2017 ecomaine eco-Excellence Award. The award was presented in honor of her work in supporting the local community while reducing waste.

Community H.E.L.P. is located on Nulty Street, behind Bridgton Books. There are no Goodwill or Salvation Army outlets in rural communities like Bridgton so Patti is filling a gap by helping individuals and families in need while taking a large number of items out of the waste stream.

As of last December, more than 400 local families have signed up for the Community H.E.L.P. program, which is available to residents living below a certain income level. For more information call 583-9192 or e-mail bridgtoncommunityhelp@gmail.com.

Two honored for work

at Bridgton Hospital

Bridgton Hospital Director of Nursing Jill Rollins has received the Central Maine Healthcare 2017 DAISY Nurse Leader Award. She received numerous nominations for the award, all of them highlighting her willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty in caring for both staff and patients.

Michelle Gladish has been recognized with a Sunshine Award for outstanding work with patients at Bridgton Pediatrics. The Sunshine Award honors the skills and compassionate care provided by technical support staff.

