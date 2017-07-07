Inside Bridgton

Well, we made it through the Fourth and summer is now in full swing. Everything is open for business, lots of people are around, and the calendar is packed full of events.

Community Band concerts

A sure sign of summer is the Bridgton Community Band’s weekly concert on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand near Stevens Brook Elementary School, behind Rite Aid Pharmacy.

The band – which, in my rather non-musical opinion, is quite impressive – kicked off its summer season with a special performance on July 3 before the town fireworks. The regular weekly concerts begin next week. These concerts are free and everyone is welcome! Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and maybe a picnic or snack, and kick back to enjoy an evening of good, fun music.

Chickadee Quilters Show

The Bridgton-based Chickadee Quilters will hold their 38th annual quilt show on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School, 14 Frances Bell Road (off Rte. 302, next to Rite Aid Pharmacy).

This quilt show, the second largest in the state, features many gorgeous hand- and machine-sewn quilts as well as fiber arts, sewing technique demonstrations and a variety of vendors. A $5 donation is suggested for admission.

Promise Singers, Emerson in concert

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., will feature The Promise Singers and local trumpeter Jerry Emerson at is its second summer concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. The concert will be followed by refreshments in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

The women who make up The Promise Singers began performing mostly sacred music about four decades ago, but now perform both sacred and secular music scored for soprano, alto and tenor. Thirteen vocalists make up a sort of musical family. Soprano Jayne Hamaty says, “We have been through illnesses, babies, grandbabies, and a host of other life-changing events. Our love and care for each other is always present. Our weekly rehearsals in the fall give us a chance to stay connected and support each other.”

Members are from Bridgton, Denmark, Fryeburg, Brownfield and Cornish.

This concert is free and open to the community. Donations will be accepted and used to support the church’s music mission.

Highlands Golf Course Dedicated

The Bridgton Highlands Country Club, located at 379 Highland Road, officially opened its new clubhouse last week. It includes a renovated pro shop and a snack bar serving drinks and a new menu of sandwiches and salads. The public is welcome in the dining room or out on the screened-in porch overlooking the course.

Stay tuned for dates of free summer “social hours” featuring music by local bands.

Loon Echo booklet

The Loon Echo Land Trust, with a head office at 8 Depot St., has just published a 16-page Preserve and Trail Information booklet highlighting recreational opportunities at each of its nine preserves spread across Bridgton, Harrison, Denmark, Sebago, Casco and Naples.

This publication replaces individual preserve information brochures and is available at trailheads, the Sebago Lakes Region and Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chambers of Commerce, the Portland Water District and local businesses, as well as at the Loon Echo office.

Rufus Porter activities

This summer the Rufus Porter Museum inaugurates its Creativity Lab for Children and Families, four free, hour-long programs inspired by Rufus Porter and the Museum’s collections.

The first two programs will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rufus Porter Museum, 121 Main St. On Thursday, July 13, kids can create a “foil fleet” of boats made from foil and other provided materials. On Thursday, July 20, the “Drop Me a Line” workshop will teach participants how to make paper look old, how to make ink, and how to write invisible messages.

The programs are designed for children 3-12. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children and join in the fun, and older and younger siblings are welcome to take part, too.

Children are encouraged to sign up in person for the programs at the Rufus Porter Museum or the Bridgton Library, across the street. For more information, call the museum at 647-2828.

Art in the Park

Shorey Park on Main Street will be filled with artists and artisans selling their work in the annual Art in the Park show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

This one-day event, sponsored by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild, is always a highlight of summer in the Lakes Region, as thousands of visitors stroll through the park by the lake and enjoy the wide range of artwork on display. Paintings, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, ceramics, woodwork, photography, and fiber arts are just some of the items that will be on show.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will sell refreshments. Live music will be provided by members of the Denmark Songwriter’s Circle, including Carolyn Rhoads, Gary Polhemus, Janet Gill, Gene Bahr, Chuck Dietzel, and Ken Turley. Nonprofit organizations such as Deertrees Theatre, the Rufus Porter Museum and the Lakes Environmental Association, will also have booths.

For more information call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com

Birthwise Graduation

Congratulations to the 13 lovely midwives in the class of 2017 who graduated from Birthwise Midwifery School in Bridgton in June. Best of luck in your future careers helping mothers bring healthy, happy babies into this world. You have a very important job.

Celtic Solstice, a recently completed quilt by Ingrid Thomas, will be on display at the Chickadee Quilters Show this weekend.