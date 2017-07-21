Inside Bridgton

Highlands social night

The Highlands golf and tennis club, at 379 Highland Road will hold its second free and public social event of the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Local musicians The Thirsty Brothers will perform live and there will be complimentary snacks as well as a cash bar. Why not stop by for a couple hours, see the spacious new Highlands clubhouse, have a drink with friends, and listen to some fun local music. You may even be tempted to get up and dance!

New park hours

Bridgton department heads are setting new operating hours for the town’s parks and beaches to improve maintenance and safety. The beaches and parks will now be open to the public only from dawn to dusk. Dawn is defined as a half hour before sunrise and dusk is a half hour after sunset.

Police Chief Richard Stillman, Public Works Superintendent James Kidder, Recreation Director Gary Colello and Salmon Point Beach Manager Robert Morse believe the new hours will still allow for plenty of accessibility and make it easier to ensure safety for those who use the sites.

Community breakfast

An all-you-can-eat public breakfast will be served at the Oriental Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117) Sunday, July 23, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. This delicious meal includes omelets, pancakes, sausage and gravy on biscuits, bacon, sausages, oatmeal, juice and coffee, all prepared to order for $7 per person. Come along, bring a friend or meet a new one, and enjoy a hearty start to the day.

Curious arts

The Rufus Porter Museum is one of the newest attractions in downtown Bridgton and well worth a visit to learn more about a unique, inquisitive 19th century American who, in addition to being a prolific artist, was also a scientific inventor and founder of Scientific American magazine, which is still published today.

The museum is offering a week-long “Curious Arts” workshop series this summer to introduce people to a variety of “antique” arts such as paper silhouette cutting, making woolen “penny rugs,” painting floor cloths and painting graining on wood. The workshops begin on Monday, July 31, and continue until Friday, Aug. 4. For complete program descriptions, times, fees, and to register for classes go to rufusportermuseum.org/curious-arts-series

Crafts at Narramissic

On Saturday, July 22, visitors to Narramissic, Bridgton Historical Society’s Peabody-Fitch Farm in South Bridgton, will be able to watch demonstrations of traditional crafts and take part in guided hikes, tours and other activities to get a taste of what life was like on a 19th-century New England farm.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an admission charge of $5 for adults and $15 maximum for a family, will include ongoing blacksmith demonstrations by Lucas Damen, from Naples, Maine. Master cabinetmaker Greg Marston will present a program on recognizing antiques using examples of furniture from the house and demonstrating the tools that were used to make them. David Allen from Stone Point Studio in Sebago will demonstrate traditional granite-splitting techniques and the society will lead a guided hike to the quarry that supplied the granite foundations for the buildings. There will also be old-time children’s activities for the kids, tours of the house, a talk about the history of herbal medicine and healing, and a guided nature walk.

Narramissic, which unfortunately means “hard to find,” is located on Ingalls Road, which is off Route 107 in South Bridgton, 2.4 miles south of the junction of routes 117 and 107. For further information call the Bridgton Historical Society at 647-3699 or visit www.bridgtonhistory.org

St. Joseph Bingo and Food Pantry

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., is holding bingo nights on Thursdays during the summer months. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early birds play at 6:30, and regular games begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

The monthly food pantry at the church will be held on Tuesday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about any church events and programs call 647-2334.

Diabetic shoe clinic

Are you diabetic and on Medicare? If so, you are entitled to one pair of therapeutic shoes, plus inserts, each calendar year, which will be paid for by Medicare. The Bridgton Community Center is offering a diabetic shoe clinic by appointment on Friday, July 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic and the shoes are covered by Medicare Part B and sponsored by Step Lightly and ProMedical.

All eligible people are invited to call 647-3116 to arrange an appointment or obtain more information. Come pick a shoe style and get measured at the clinic. All widths are available.

Important: Please bring to your appointment at the clinic your Medicare card; your primary doctor’s name, address and phone number; and your primary/secondary insurance card (if you have one).

Lucas Damen, from Naples, will give blacksmith demonstrations Saturday, July 22, at Narramissic.