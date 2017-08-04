Inside Bridgton

Bridgton library events

Lots of things are happening at the Bridgton Public Library these days.

First of all, the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome it as one of its newest members. The library was first opened in 1895 and moved to 1 Church St. in 1913. Its mission, adopted in 2011, is to serve the community as its information center, providing access to educational, informational, and recreational materials in a friendly atmosphere.

The library is sponsoring free concerts in the courtyard on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. The series kicked off with the hard-core blues of LC Williams and the Driver on Aug. 2 and will continue on Aug. 9 with Billy Libby and his unique blend of pop and indie songs. The final concert on Aug. 16 features the catchiest tunes by Maine favorite Pete Kilpatrick.

Maine author Bruce Robert Coffin will visit the library on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. to discuss “Beneath the Depths,” the second book in his Detective Byron mystery series,following “Among the Shadows.” Coffin draws on his experience of more than 27 years in law enforcement to bring his novels to life.

For more information about any library events, visit bridgtonlibrary.org or call 647-2472.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. The evening’s discussion will be on the opioid crisis with moderators Bill Casimiro and Ted Gerber. The public is welcome to attend and light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Outdoor yoga

Amy Figoli from the Threads of Yoga Studio will lead a free outdoor yoga class in the park at Highland Lake Beach on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 7-8 a.m. Bring water, a yoga mat, and a beach towel or blanket to place under the mat.

Pre-registration is not necessary but participants should arrive to the class 15 minutes early to sign a liability release and find a good spot for their mats.

For more information stop in at Threads of Yoga, 118 Main St., visit www.thepathofpractice.com or call 650-7708.

Trails, kites and rocks

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Loon Echo Land Trust will hold a children’s nature walk and picnic in Pondicherry Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children and their families are invited to bring a picnic lunch and participate in trail games and a scavenger hunt. Wear appropriate shoes for walking and bring a bottle of water. Meet at the main kiosk on Depot Street, near the Bob Dunning Bridge, at 11 a.m. to begin the adventure.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, kids of all ages are invited to the Hacker’s Hill Preserve in Casco from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fly kites with Loon Echo staff and the Casco Recreation Department. Master kite maker John Martin will be on hand with supplies to help kids assemble, decorate and fly their own kites. Kids are also encouraged to bring kites they already have. Bring a picnic lunch and a bottle of water. The kite festival is free but registration is required. Contact recreation@cascomaine.org or call Beth Latsey at 627-4187.

Later the same day, spend an evening studying the unique geology of Hacker’s Hill from 6 to 8 p.m. with special guests Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney and Chief Geologist of the International Appalachian Trail Walter Anderson. Meet at 5 p.m. on the summit of Hacker’s Hill. Park in the Event Parking area to the right of the summit. Feel free to bring a picnic and stay for the sunset, which should occur around 7:55 p.m.

For more information about any of these events call 647-4352 or go to www.lelt.org

Alternate Endings performs

The Bridgton Highlands Country Club, 379 Highland Road, will host another band for its social hours on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. Stop by the new clubhouse, have a snack and a drink and enjoy the music of Alternate Endings. The event is free, with a cash bar, and everyone is invited to attend. For more information call 647-3491.

Folk duo at Noble House

Singer/songwriters Heather Pierson and Davy Sturtevant will perform at a special evening of original music at the Noble House Inn, 81 Highland Road, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Pierson sings and plays piano, guitar, ukulele and banjo, and Sturtevant plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle. Together they produce folk-based music that is fun, spontaneous and intimate. The suggested donation for this concert is $10 to $15 per person. For more information and to reserve a seat call 647-3733.

Dean’s List honoree

Congratulations to local student Laura Pulito for making the University of Maine at Farmington Dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

