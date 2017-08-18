Inside Bridgton

Fresh produce for you

The Bridgton Farmers Market continues its busy season every Saturday on Depot Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Now is the time to enjoy summer’s bounty and pick up some vine-ripe tomatoes, summer squash, zucchini and eggplant as well as baked goods, local meat and other goodies for fabulous summer meals. Everyone should eat more fruit and vegetables and when they are as fresh and vibrant as those at the local farmers market, they are irresistible! Make a trip to the market a regular part of your weekly shopping – you will definitely feel better for it.

Food pantry open

There will be a food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Bring boxes and bags to carry food items. For more information call 647-2334.

Good food, company, concert

Come to the South Bridgton Congregational Church, 16 Fosterville Road, for a delicious supper and an evening of fellowship and music on Sunday, Aug. 20.

A potluck supper provided by the local congregation will be served at 5 p.m. followed by live music performed by John and the Revorlators and the South Bridgton Brass Quartet. Tickets for the meal and concert are $10 per person. Call Karen at 693-2652 to make reservations.

Outdoor yoga redux

Thanks to all those who participated in the free outdoor yoga class in the park at Highland Lake Beach on Sunday, Aug. 6. The session was very successful and Amy Figoli, who runs the Threads of Yoga Studio on Main Street, will offer another class at the same place from 7 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

This is a unique, open air yoga experience amid the sounds, sights, and smells of nature. Participants should bring water, a yoga mat and a beach towel or blanket to place under the mat.

Pre-registration is not necessary but participants should arrive 15 minutes early to sign a liability release and find a good spot. For more information, stop in at Threads of Yoga, 118 Main St., visit www.thepathofpractice.com or call 650-7708.

The Killah B’s are back

Popular local band The Killah B’s returns to the Bridgton Highlands Country Club, 379 Highland Road, to entertain folks with their unique take on popular tunes Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free, with a cash bar, and everyone is welcome. For more information call 647-3491.

Ladies Guild pie sale

The Ladies Guild of the First Congregational Church in Bridgton will sponsor a pie sale at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19. All varieties of homemade pies will be available for sale at an average price of $13. Proceeds will benefit the church’s outreach programs, such as Christmas Adopt-A-Child that provides local families in need with children’s clothing. The Ladies Guild also supports many charitable causes within and outside the church community.

There is plenty of free parking at the church, 33 South High St., and the building is handicapped accessible. For more information contact Beverly Holloway at 647-2360 or Sherry Morrison at 647-2877 and armssmbrme@gmail.com.

Forestry for the birds

A workshop on managing land to increase the diversity of bird species and other wildlife will be held at the Lakes Environmental Association’s Maine Lakes Science Center, 51 Willett Road, behind Hannaford, on Tuesday, Aug.22, beginning at 9 a.m. The workshop is hosted by Maine Audubon, the Maine Forest Service and the Forest Stewards Guild.

Learn how to assess bird habitat and management options to benefit songbirds in a range of forest types. This workshop is for foresters, woodland owners, land trust staff, bird enthusiasts and anyone interested in managing land use for wildlife and overall biodiversity.

The workshop is free but space is limited. Call Annica McGuirk at Maine Audubon at 781-2330, ext. 219, to sign up. Meet at the Science Center at 8:45 a.m. and be prepared to go outside and walk around the grounds.

USM Dean’s List

The University of Southern Maine named the following Bridgton students to its Spring Semester 2017 Dean’s List: Aaron Lewis, Jacob Hammond, Kaylin Cook, Rebecca Randall and Jodie Murrell.