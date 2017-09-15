Inside Bridgton

A certain slant of light and the shortening of days – undeniable signs of autumn and the inevitable approach of winter. The summer has flown by in a blur and life is now settling into a new routine with the kids back in school and others back to work. But fall has its own rhythm with many activities on the calendar.

Apple time at Five Fields Farm

One of the appealing things about this time of year is apples ripe for the picking and orchards welcoming the public to harvest the crunchy-crisp fruit. Maine boasts hundreds of historic apple varieties, many more than a century old and still available today. Apple picking is a fun day outside with the family – check out some of the local orchards and see what they have to offer. Five Field Farm, Route 107 in South Bridgton, now has Paula Red apples ready to pick with McIntosh and Cortlands on the way. They also sell bagged apples and other items at their farm stand at the orchard, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk. Call them at 647-2425 before you go to see what is ripe and ready.

Narramissic Harvest Supper

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Bridgton Historical Society and Rufus Porter Museum will co-host the annual Harvest Supper in the barn at the Narramissic historic farmstead in South Bridgton. The traditional dinner, which is served in two sittings, will include roast turkey with all the fixings, pies and great company. Admission is $15 for adults; children 12 and under eat for free. Advance tickets, available at the Bridgton Historical Society Museum, 5 Gibbs Ave., and the Rufus Porter Museum on Main Street, will insure the sitting of your choice, either at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Bridgton Historical Society and the Rufus Porter Museum. This event is known for its great food shared with friends in an open and friendly atmosphere. For more information call the Historical Society, 647-3699, or the Rufus Porter Museum, 647-2828.

Slugger back in town

The Lakes Region Ecumenical Group of local churches will host its annual free Community Field Day at Harmon Field, 2 Oak St. (off lower Main Street), on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. The event includes a free lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers, sides and beverages served until 1 p.m. But the star of the show is Portland Sea Dogs mascot Slugger, who returns for another year to play kickball with elementary school age kids. Slugger will stick around for a photo op after the game before he heads back to work at Hadlock Field in Portland. Everyone is invited to come along for lunch and to join the fun. For more information call St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 647-5495.

Beginner Tai Chi classes

Tai Chi Maine will be offering a new series of beginner Tai Chi classes on Thursdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Bridgton Town Hall on North High Street. These classes are free and open to anyone who is interested in learning this ancient, meditative and healthful practice. The classes are sponsored by the Bridgton Rec. Department. For more information visit www.taichiinmaine.com

Vocal Solution rounds out series

First Congregational Church of Bridgton’s final concert in its Sunday Summer Series will feature the a capella group Vocal Solution at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church. The theme of the concert is “Open Rehearsal.” Kevin Murphy, a singer in the group, explained that “the intention is to keep the mood light and informal, while encouraging people to ask questions and have a conversation while we sing some of our favorite music.” He said this will allow them to add some pieces that might not be in a regular concert and focus on the joy of music and sharing their sound with others.

The concert will include an arrangement of the e.e. cummings poem, “I Thank You God.” There will also be some spirituals, James Taylor songs and even a Disney medley, as well as an arrangement of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and “It Is Well with My Soul” that the group is excited to sing for an audience.

Vocal Solution is based in the Oxford Hills area and is made up of singers from various professional and musical backgrounds.

Reminder: Socrates Café

Just a reminder that the Socrates Café discussion group will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys) on Monday, Sept. 18. The session will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the topic “What Makes Art Art?” to be moderated by Bob Casimiro. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

End of season art sale

The Bridgton Arts and Crafts Society will be closing their shop on 12 Depot St. (behind Renys) on Sunday, Sept. 24. All their Maine-made gifts and crafts will be 10 percent off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 22-24. The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends through Sept. 24. Tickets are still available for the quilt raffle, which will be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 24. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Library gallery seeks artists

The Friends of the Bridgton Public Library established the Yellow Wall Art Gallery this spring in the computer lab on the library’s upper floor. The space is for local artists to display their work, while also beautifying the computer lab. The library is pleased with the interest in this project and invites the public to come in and have a look at the artwork on show during regular library hours.

The first three artists who exhibited their work on the Yellow Wall have been delighted with the response. “This project has been a win-win-win: a win for the artists, a win for library patrons and a win for the Friends of the Library,” said Karen Dean, Friends of the Library Art Exhibit project coordinator. “We’re now seeking new artists interested in seeing their artwork featured in an upcoming quarterly exhibit,” she said.

Artists are encouraged to submit an application. Application forms are available at the library or online at www.bridgtonlibrary.org/artexhibit. All applications will be reviewed by the Art Exhibit Project Committee, which will recommend artwork to the Library Director. Artwork will be evaluated according to local interest, vitality and originality, historical or artistic significance, number of pieces, and availability of space. Work will be rotated quarterly and as space permits.

