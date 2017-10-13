Inside Bridgton

Bridgton book signings

Bridgton will be a literary destination this month as two authors will be in town talking about their work and signing copies of their books.

As mentioned in my previous column, former Bridgton resident Sarah Perry will be speaking about the 1994 murder of her mother, Crystal Perry, which is recounted in her recently published memoir, “After the Eclipse.” The event is sponsored by Bridgton Books and will be held at the Magic Lantern Theater at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Tickets are $27, which includes a copy of the book, and may be purchased at Bridgton Books. Space is limited so early reservations are encouraged. For more information see the Bridgton Books Facebook page or call the store at 647-2122.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Maine resident, New York Times bestselling author, and popular TV series writer Tess Gerritsen will be at the Magic Lantern Theater at 6 p.m. to talk about her work and sign copies of her books. The event is a collaboration between the Bridgton Public Library and the Magic Lantern, and Gerritsen’s books will be available from Bridgton Books. For more information call the library at 647-2472.

Autumn church supper

The South Bridgton Congregational Church will hold its last public supper of the season on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy an evening of good food, good fellowship and beautiful harp music played by Elizabeth Roth, aka “the Harp Lady.” The cost of the meal is $10 per person; call Karen at 693-2652 to reserve a spot.

The church is located at 16 Fosterville Road, off Route 107, in South Bridgton. There will also be a donation box at the door for the Christmas Child Operation Shoe Box sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse.

Ladies Guild quilt raffle

The Bridgton Congregational Church Ladies Guild is now selling chances to win a beautiful handmade 75-inch by 90-inch quilt sewn and donated by Beverly Holloway. The quilt will be raffled to raise funds to support church programs that benefit local families, including the Adopt-a-Child program, Thanksgiving Baskets and Vacation Bible Camp. Last year hundreds of individuals, children, and families were served by these programs.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six and may be purchased at Bridgton Books, Greater Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, Hayes True Value, J Decor and Maine Street Graphics. Tickets can also be purchased from Guild members during coffee hour at the church after Sunday services from now until the drawing or until tickets sell out. The drawing will take place at the church, 33 South High St., on Sunday, Dec. 10, after the service. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

New NAMI meeting times

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Maine’s support group for families of people living with mental illness, will now meet on the first and third Mondays of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bridgton First Congregational Church, 33 South High St.

The group offers free and confidential peer support from others dealing with similar issues. Participants will also learn how to handle daily challenges and find useful resources. The next NAMI meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16. The meetings are free and anyone who may find them useful is welcome to attend. Call Bonnie at 647-2969 for further information.

Moose Pond races

The fifth annual Moose Pond Half Marathon and 5K race will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at Shawnee Peak in West Bridgton, starting at 10 a.m. There is no limit on the number of entries for the 5K but the half marathon is capped at 400 entrants and online registration closes at midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Entries for the half marathon and the relay will be available on race day if the limit has not been reached earlier.

Entry for the half marathon is $50; $25 for the 5K; and $70 for the two-person half marathon relay. T-shirts will be given to all those who register by Sunday, Oct. 22. For more information go to www.moosepondhalf.com

Drug Take Back Day

Area police departments and sheriff’s offices are partnering with the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration for Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity for people to safely rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.

On Take Back Day, the Lakes Region Substance Abuse Coalition urges citizens to bring their unused pills to the nearest designated site for disposal. Liquid medications, needles or sharps cannot be accepted – only pills and patches. The designated take back site for Bridgton is the Community Center at 15 Depot Street (behind Renys).

For more information and a listing of other take-back sites in the area go to www.dea.gov or https://www.facebook/LRSACMaine.

Ladies Guild members holding the quilt that will be raffled are, clockwise from bottom left, Linda Doloff, Pat Glover, Judy Pelletier, Dale Brown, Pam King, Beverly Holloway, Cathy Finck, Dodie Henning and Sherry Morrison.