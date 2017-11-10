Inside Bridgton

Winter farmers market

The Bridgton Farmers Market will move to its winter location at the Bridgton United Methodist Church, 214 Main St., on Saturdays beginning Nov. 11. The market will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and feature many of the same vendors from the outdoor summer market. As always, EBT/SNAP and credit cards are accepted. For more information email bridgtonfarmersmarket.me@mail.com

Hannaford supports LEA

The Lakes Environmental Association has been chosen as the beneficiary of the Hannaford Cause Bag program, which was designed to help support local nonprofit organizations. For every Hannaford Helps reusable shopping bag purchased at the Bridgton Hannaford during the month of November, $1 will be donated to LEA to help them with their projects and outreach.

If every LEA supporter buys one (or two, or three …) of these reusable bags it would really help support LEA and also reduce the number of paper or plastic bags in the environment. Please spread the word and look for the blue Hannaford Helps reusable bags at the registers in the store. If you don’t see them, just ask a cashier or someone at the customer service counter.

Health insurance help

Now through Friday, Dec. 15 is open enrollment for Marketplace Health Insurance. Amy March, a volunteer health insurance navigator, will provide free, face-to-face assistance for first-time enrollees and those who are re-enrolling in ObamaCare health insurance plans. She will be meet with people by appointment at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). To make an appointment for free, unbiased help, call her at 452-2493.

Ladies Weekend Out

The annual Ladies Weekend Out will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19 all over town. Fabulous sales, giveaways, special offers and raffles are scheduled for the whole weekend so ladies, get out there and shop till you drop! Get a head start on your Christmas list and pamper yourself with treats and bargains galore. Over 25 local businesses will offer special promotions, discounts and gift certificates to entice shoppers – just a few of those participating include the Bavarian Chocolate Haus, Bridgton Books, Clipper Merchant Tea House, Gallery 302, JDecor, Groundcover and Depot Street Tap House. A good time and great bargains are sure to be had so mark your calendars.

Celebration Tree

The Rufus Porter Museum in Bridgton will be sponsoring a very special Celebration Tree, which will shine throughout the holiday season. Sponsor a bulb to honor a loved one, someone who has passed on or just a wonderful person in your life.

The large evergreen with large white lights will be located on the new campus of the Rufus Porter Museum at 121 Main St., directly across from the town holiday tree. To participate, go to RufusPorterMuseum.org to download the form and send it, along with your payment – $10 individual, $25 family (up to 5 people) and $50 business – to Rufus Porter Museum, P.O. Box 544, Bridgton, ME 04009. The museum is planning to make this addition to the Festival of Lights an annual event. For more information, call the museum at 647-2828.

Event reminders

I want to remind my readers of a couple of events that I mentioned in my previous column.

The Ladies Guild of the First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., will hold their annual Christmas Crafts Fair, Cookie Walk and Luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please contact Dodie Henning at 647-9930 or Pam King, 647-2564.

The 4-H STEM Engineering Club for kids age 8 to 12 will meet at the Bridgton Public Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend, too. The sessions are free but registration is required by calling the library at 647-2472.