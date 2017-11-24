Inside Bridgton

I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving. Now that you are all well fed, you can prepare to tackle the Christmas season and more of the fluffy white stuff that falls from the skies.

Insurance enrollment help

Just a reminder, because it is important and time is running short: The ongoing open enrollment for Marketplace Health Insurance (ObamaCare) is only until Friday, Dec. 15.

Amy March, a volunteer health insurance navigator, will provide free, face-to- face assistance for first-time enrollees as well as those who are re-enrolling in. She will meet with people by appointment at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street.

To make an appointment for unbiased help enrolling in a plan call March at 452-2493.

Masons breakfast

The Oriental Masonic Lodge 13 will host another public breakfast on Sunday,

Nov. 26, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road (Rte. 117) in Bridgton. The menu features eggs cooked to order, scrambled eggs, omelets, pancakes, French toast, home fries, sausage, bacon, sausage and gravy, biscuits and beverages. Tickets cost $7 for adults and children eat for free.

Food pantries

The food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church will be open Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 225 South High St. in Bridgton. For more information call 647-234.

The Bridgton food pantry at the United Methodist Church, 98 Main St., is open every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about this food pantry call 647-4476.

Christmas tree sales

The Bridgton Center Village Fire Association will begin selling Christmas trees on Saturday, Dec. 2, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 7 Gibbs Ave. in Bridgton. The sales will continue on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. The trees are priced at $40 each. For more information call Bette-Jean at 583-7989.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will meet on Monday, Dec. 4, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. There will be a meet and greet from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The topic to be discussed at this meeting will be: “Is Love of Money the Root of All Evil?” Ted Gerber will be the moderator and light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

LRCC Concert

The Lake Region Community Chorus will perform their Christmas concerts at the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m.

This local choral group consists of 55 singers from 14 area towns who have been practicing since September to bring the community an exciting program of songs in a variety of styles and genres. With songs like “Mary, Did You Know,” “Sleigh Ride,” White Christmas and the “Hallelujah Chorus,” this program offers something for everyone and is sure to get you in to the holiday spirit.

The performances are free but donations to help cover operating costs and buying music will be gratefully accepted.

Bridgton Library events

The last two sessions of the 4-H STEM Engineering Club for kids ages 8 to 12 who like to build things and watch them go will be held at the library on Friday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend with their kids. Space is limited, so register at the library.

On Fridays at 10 a.m., children up to the age of 4 are invited to attend a fun and interactive story time. Children will engage with parents or caregivers through stories, song and rhyme. Families are also invited to stay after the story time and visit in the Meeting Room with snacks and coffee.

The Knitting Group meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. for people to work on knitting projects while enjoying friendly support and conversation. Beginners are always welcome.

The Nonfiction Book Group will meet at the library at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Anyone who prefers fact to fiction is welcome to attend this group, which meets every other month.

On Wednesdays at 4 p.m., the Conversational Spanish Group meets at the library. This group is open to anyone interested in learning or practicing Spanish in an open, informal, and friendly setting. Beginners of all ages are welcome.

For more information about any of these activities, call the library at 647-2472.

Celebration Tree

The Rufus Porter Museum, 121 Main St., in Bridgton will continue to accept nominations for its Celebration Tree, which will shine throughout the holiday season as a beacon of love, honor and remembrance.

To sponsor a commemorative light bulb go to RufusPorterMuseum.org to download the form and send it, along with your payment, to Rufus Porter Museum, P.O. Box 544, Bridgton, ME 04009. For more information call the museum at 647-2828.