Inside Bridgton

Tai Chi Maine donation

Members of the Tai Chi Maine group that meets regularly at Bridgton Town Hall presented the Bridgton Recreation Department with a check for more than $1,000 to support the town’s children’s programs. Tai Chi Maine also contributes over $200 a month to the Bridgton Food Pantry. To learn more about the group, go taichiinmaine.com

Christmas tree sales

The Bridgton Center Village Fire Association will be selling Christmas trees for $40 each on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 7 Gibbs Ave. Sales will continue on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. until the trees are sold out. For more information call Bette-Jean at 583-7989.

Toys for Tots donations

The Bridgton Alliance Church, 368 Harrison Road (Route 1170, is accepting donations of toys to distribute as Christmas gifts for needy local children. The church is acting through the national Toys for Tots organization.

Unwrapped toys may be donated directly to the Alliance Church or the drop off point at the Bridgton Fire Department on Gibbs Avenue. Monetary donations may also be made directly to the church, which will use the funds to purchase toys.

Parents or caregivers of children in need may sign up to receive presents by calling the church at 647-2027.

Adopt-A-Child for Christmas

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton will distribute new clothing to nearly 200 children of local families through its Adopt-A-Child Christmas Program.

To adopt a child, pick up a “Wish List” card at the church office or call Chris Lowell at 647-5197. Each anonymous child’s clothing requests, age, gender and sizes are on the cards. “Adopters” select one or more cards to use as a shopping list and then return the unwrapped gifts to the church until Sunday, Dec. 10.

Monetary contributions are also needed and checks with “ADOPT-A-CHILD” written in the memo field may be sent to the First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 243, Bridgton, ME 04009-0243. Checks may also be dropped off at the church office, 33 South High St., on weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon. The church will use these donations to purchase clothing for children who have not been “adopted.”

For more information, call the church office at 647-3936.

Veterans services assistance

The Bridgton Community Center Community Navigator Program has arranged for a veterans service officer from the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services to come to Bridgton twice a month starting in January to provide information on eligibility for veterans services and assist in enrollments. Veterans will be seen by appointment through the Navigator Program. Interested veterans should contact the Community Center at 647-3116 to make an appointment with the navigator, Loretta Ferraro, to help prepare for a meeting with the veterans service officer. These appointments are open to all veterans and are not limited to Bridgton residents.

Metalsmith at Gallery 302

The ocean-inspired work of Maine metalsmith Danielle Gerber will be on display at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., through Jan. 5.

Gerber, who has a BFA in metals and jewelry from Maine College of Art, crafts jewelry, sculptures and homewares that she sells throughout New England. In 2016 she was named one of National Craft Week’s Rising Stars and was recently awarded an emerging artisan studio equipment grant from the Maine Crafts Association.

The public is invited to a reception for the artist at the gallery on Friday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery 302.com

Community Chorus concert

The Lake Region Community Chorus, made up of 55 singers from 14 area towns, will be performing Christmas concerts in the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. Their exciting program of holiday songs in a variety of styles and genres includes “Mary, Did You Know,” “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” The program is sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. The performances are free but donations to help cover operating costs will be accepted.

Promise Singers perform

The Promise Singers will present their annual festive Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the First Congregational Church, 33 South High St. (The snow date is Monday, Dec. 18).

The program includes traditional and contemporary Christmas music along with other winter selections. The audience will have a chance to join in on traditional carols.

The Promise Singers have been performing together for more than 30 years. There is no admission charge. Donations are gratefully accepted and money collected will go toward local community programs.

Music for a Medieval Christmas

Experience an unusual telling of the Christmas story taken from the Wyclif Bible of 1380, the first English translation from the Latin, narrated in Middle English and accompanied by music from the 11th through the 17th centuries. Enjoy Gregorian chants as well as secular and sacred motets sung and played on replica period instruments by the outstanding Calderwood Consort at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Route 93), Bridgton, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Calderwood Consort has been performing early music in unique concerts throughout Maine since the 1970s. They offer a unique opportunity to hear seldom played early music on authentic period instruments. During intermissions, audience members can speak with the musicians and learn more about these instruments that give this music its special sound. Translations of the Middle English text are also included available in the program notes.

Everyone is welcome to attend this beautiful, one of a kind concert to welcome in the holidays. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information call 647-8549.

