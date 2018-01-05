Inside Bridgton

Happy New Year!

The holidays have passed and a new year has begun. This time of year it is traditional to make resolutions to better ourselves, our lives and our world, and no doubt many readers out there have done so. I wish you all the best of luck in achieving your goals. I also want to wish everyone a year filled with peace, joy, good health and prosperity. May we all listen more and talk less; help more and judge less; try harder to understand other points of view; and strive to make the world a better place in 2018.

Shawnee Peak at 80

While I am not a fan of the cold white stuff, I know lots of people are – especially skiers and snowboarders. After the holiday storms that dropped several inches and the sustained cold weather that allowed for snow making, Shawnee Peak is up and running for its 80th year. The mountain offers day and night skiing on over 40 trails as well as all the amenities for a good time in the show with family and friends. To find out what Shawnee Peak has to offer and get updated ski conditions visit www.shawneepeak.com or call 647-8444.

Toys for Tots

Sixty-seven local families, including more than 230 children, had a brighter, merrier Christmas in 2017 thanks to the Toys for Tots toy distribution hosted by the Bridgton Alliance Church on Harrison Road.

The Toys for Tots organization, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, collects and buys toys to distribute to needy families at Christmastime. A fully loaded 20-foot U-Haul truck delivered toys for children of all ages to the church and parents were invited to come in and select items on their kids’ Christmas lists. Church members and other local folks helped parents pick out just the right toys to ensure a happy Christmas morning. Many thanks to everyone who made a donation and/or helped distribute the toys.

Socrates Café anew

The Socrates Café discussion group that meets at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street will begin its 10th year on Monday, Jan. 15. The group, which has been meeting monthly for almost a decade to discuss and offer opinions a wide range of topics, has grown steadily in popularity over the years.

The topic for the first meeting of 2018 is “How Do We Better Pursue Happiness?” with moderator Earl Morse. The gathering starts at 6:15 p.m. with a brief meet-and-greet session and the discussion runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Chamber welcomes M.A.N.E.

The Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member M.A.N.E. Catering & Event Services.

M.A.N.E. was started by executive chef and owner Nicholas Orgo, who lives in Bridgton. Orgo believes quality food is the best medium for bringing together family and friends. He decided to start his own business after cooking in a number of establishments for over 15 years. He comes from Greek and Italian stock and grew up enjoying large, hearty family meals. Family is very important to him and he aims to offer delicious food to those he serves and focus on details that make any gathering or event truly special.

Follow M.A.N.E. and Orgo at facebook.com/MANECatering/.

Resident honored

Bridgton resident and physical therapist Nancy Donovan recently received the Elizabeth Noble Award, the highest honor presented by the Section on Women’s Health of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Donovan served six years as the director of research for the SOWH and 11 years as the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Women’s Health Physical Therapy. She now works out of the Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice Bridgton office. She received her award at the national meeting of the American Physical Therapy Association in San Antonio, Texas.

The award is presented to an individual who provides extraordinary service in the field of physical therapy for women or to SOWH.

Reminder: Veterans services

The Bridgton Community Center Community Navigator Program has arranged for a veterans service officer from the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services to come to Bridgton twice a month starting this month to provide information on eligibility for veterans’ services and help with enrollments. Veterans will be seen by appointment through the Navigator Program.

Interested veterans should contact the Community Center at 647-3116 to make an appointment with the navigator, Loretta Ferraro, to help prepare for a productive meeting with the Veterans Service Officer. These appointments are open to all veterans and are not limited to Bridgton residents.

Help young and old

The Opportunity Alliance has openings for Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions in Cumberland and Oxford counties.

Adults 55 and over can make a difference in the lives of others while earning a little extra money mentoring children in schools and providing companionship, local transport and respite to caretakers for elders who want to remain living in their homes.

Volunteers who can commit to a minimum of 15 hours a week may be eligible for a stipend, mileage reimbursement and other benefits. To learn more about both programs call 773-0202 or send an e-mail to fgp@opportunityalliance.org