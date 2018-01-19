Inside Bridgton

I hope everyone enjoyed the brief January thaw and managed to get some snow and ice removed from roofs and driveways before the deep freeze set in again. I guess winter is really here, and we just have to gut it out the best we can. Those energetic souls who like to brave the outdoors will be in their element; I choose to stay indoors, make soup and catch up on my reading.

Senior College



One way to get through winter, have a bit of fun, meet some new people and maybe even learn something is at classes offered by the Senior College in Bridgton.

Classes are held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 8 at the Tannery Pub at the Magic Lantern Theater. For more details, go to www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org.

Senior College is open to anyone 50 or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lake Region communities. Address questions to Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593.

Got Talent

Local talent abounds in the annual Lake Region’s Got Talent competition, which has completed its quarterfinal rounds and moves on to the semifinal event on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Theater.

The final round of the competition, when the audience will be part of the judging, is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, also at the Magic Lantern. Tickets for these performances are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, and $5 for children 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free but they do not take part in the judging. Come on down for some great entertainment and to support our local talent. For more information call 868-6846.

Food pantry

A monthly food pantry will be open Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. Residents of Bridgton and surrounding communities are welcome to attend. For more information please call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

Congratulations

Bridgton resident Ashley Clark has made the 2017 fall semester Dean’s List at the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston.



Help with tax filing



If you need assistance preparing federal and state income tax forms, make an appointment to have an IRS-trained and certified AARP Tax-Aid specialist help you out. These volunteers will begin service at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys) on Friday, Feb. 3, and will continue every Friday through April 7. Appointments may be made by calling 647-3116.



STEM, STEAM



The Maine State Library has approved a Maine Public Library Fund grant worth $1,000 for Bridgton Public Library STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) resources for homeschooling community outreach. These resources will include books, equipment and projects for all library patrons to check out. Revenue for the Maine Public Library Fund comes from Maine citizens making voluntary contributions when filing their Maine State Income Tax returns.

The library also encourages kids 8-12 who are interested in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) topics to sign up for its latest STEAM project: “The Spaghetti Challenge: Using Triangles to Build!” This event will take place at the library on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. For more information and to register please call the library at 647-2472.

And don’t forget to look through the wide variety of used books for sale in the library across from the circulation desk.