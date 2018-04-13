Inside Bridgton

Spring keeps trying to break through – let’s hope we’ve seen the last of the snow! Here’s what’s happening in town:

Emergency response training

The Bridgton/Fryeburg Knights of Columbus are sponsoring emergency response training on Saturday, April 14, at the St. Joseph Church Parish Hall, 225 South High St. The training will take place from 8-11 a.m. Participants will learn CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in the event of an emergency. They will also learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose and administer the drug Narcan. The training will be conducted by employees of United Ambulance Service. A $2 registration fee is suggested to help defray expenses.

Library events

The Bridgton Public Library will present a Lifeworks Lecture: “Save Your Back,” from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The library will also hold another STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) special for kids ages seven to 12 on Wednesday, April 18, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The topic for this session is Water Systems.

Both events are free but registration is requested. For more information call 647-2472.

Congregational Church concert

On Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m., the First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., will host a free classical music concert featuring three impressive local musicians. Pianist Dan Moore experiences life as “one joyous improvisation,” performing classical music as well as church music, circus music, and just about everything else in many different venues. Violinist Cynthia Priem has earned prestigious music scholarships and performed with a number of orchestras around the country, and horn player Gwen Boros, a sophomore at Fryeburg Academy, currently holds the principal chair position in both the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra and Portland Youth Wind Ensembles.

The group will perform the Prelude and Fugue from Bach’s, “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” the Andante et petit Rondo for piano and violin by Charles Dancla, and an Etude for French Horn. The featured piece will be Brahms’ Horn Trio in E♭ major, Op. 40. The concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Project site walk

The Bridgton Planning Board has scheduled a public site walk for the proposed “Hotel Bridgton” project on the site of the old Saunders Mill fronting Bacon and Kennard Streets. The Hotel, proposed by developer Justin McIver, has sparked a lot of public interest due to its large size and location in a residential neighborhood. The proposed building site is close to Stevens Brook and the Town Beach on Highland Lake. The walk is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 and the public is encouraged to attend.

Drug take-back day

The Lakes Region Substance Abuse Coalition is reminding everyone to bring their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to the Bridgton Community Center on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. so they may be disposed of safely. The Bridgton Police Department, in partnership with the Federal Drug Administration, will run the take-back, which is free and anonymous – no questions asked. This is a way to safely dispose of unwanted unused drugs and prevent them from getting into the wrong hands or polluting the environment. Only pills and patches may be turned in on this take-back day; liquid medicines or needles or sharps cannot be accepted. For more information about drug disposal and take back days go to www.dea.gov or https://www.facebood/LRSACMaine

Gallery 302

Gallery 302, located at 112 Main St., welcomes two new artists who will be showing their work this season. Audrey Jordan paints impressionistic and abstract watercolors, many with hidden people and creatures to surprise viewers who take the time to look closely at her work.

Bill Housely is a woodworker who began his career as a cosmetic dentist before he became a wood turner. He loves to experiment with different types of wood and specializes in using a 19th century “Rose Engine” lathe, the only known wood turner in Maine to do so. In addition to Gallery 302, Bill also shows his work in several other galleries in Maine and New Hampshire.

The public is always welcome to stop by the gallery to see the work of these new artists as well as the current collage exhibition “Bits & Pieces,” which is on display until May 4. For more information call 647-2787 or go to gallery302.com