Inside Bridgton

Drug take-back

Don’t forget the annual drug take-back day on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center, 9 Depot Street (behind Renys). Anyone can bring their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to the Community Center so they may be disposed of properly to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands or polluting the environment. Only pills and patches may be turned in; liquid medicines, needles or sharps cannot be accepted. The take back is completely anonymous and no questions will be asked. To learn more go to www.dea.gov or https://www.facebood/LRSACMaine

Seeking new members

Bridgton Arts & Crafts is celebrating their 40th year in the historic Grand Army of the Republic building, 12 Depot St., behind Renys. The group is looking for artisans producing pottery, weavings, outdoor décor, homemade jams, jellies, soaps, lotions and many other products. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the group is encouraged to bring a sample of their work to the first meeting of the season at the GAR building at noon on Saturday, April 28.

Book signing

Local author Peggy Flagg will be signing copies of her books, “My Spiritual Journey: A Manual for Self Discovery and Life on Earth,” at Bridgton Books, 140 Main St., on Saturday, April 28 from 1–3 p.m. Everyone is invited to come along, meet the author, and learn more about the books. Call the bookstore at 647-2122 for more information.

Free film screening

Bring Change 2 Mind, a community campaign promoting understanding and acceptance of mental health challenges and substance use disorders, is launching its campaign with a free screening of the documentary “Paper Tigers.” The film will be shown at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 30, in the Magic Lantern Theater, 9 Depot St. “Paper Tigers” explores how adverse childhood experiences affect individuals and how a community built resilience and transformed lives to break the cycle of adversity and trauma. There will be a short discussion following the film so viewers may share reactions to the story and learn more about the goals of the campaign. The screening is free and open to the public but due to the film’s content, it is not recommended for children younger than high school age. For more information about the screening and Bring Change 2 Mind contact Jana Richards at Jana.Richards@opportunityalliance.org

Diabetic shoe clinic

Are you diabetic and on Medicare? If so, each calendar year you are entitled to one pair of therapeutic shoes plus inserts, which are covered by Medicare Part B. The Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street is offering a diabetic shoe clinic, sponsored by ProMedical, on Friday, May 4 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Eligible people are invited to come in to get measured and pick out a shoe style at the clinic. All widths are available. Participants should bring with them their Medicare Card; their primary doctor’s name, address and phone number; and a primary/secondary insurance card (if they have one). Please call 647-3116 for more information and to make an appointment.

Goods and services auction

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., is excited to announce its first Cinco de Mayo Goods and Service Auction, which will be held at the Stevens Brook Elementary School on Saturday, May 5, at 5 p.m. This family-friendly event will include both a live auctions and a raffle of goods and services. Some items up for bid include servicing for a lawn tractor, a home energy audit, an overnight stay at a local summer camp, a painting by a local artist, custom window treatments for a room in your house, and dinner prepared for you and your guests and served in your home. These are just a few examples of many unique and useful items and services that will be available to bid on at the event. There will also be a special Cinco de Mayo dinner served during the evening for a cost of $10 for adults, $5 for children, and a special rate for families with more than one child.

Everyone is welcome to attend this auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), Maine.

Join the band!

It’s a sure sign of spring when the Bridgton Community Band announces it will begin rehearsing for its summer concerts. The band is celebrating its 80th season this year and also welcomes a new conductor, Steven Sweetsir, who plays the French horn. Steven and his wife, Colleen, were both members of the U.S. Coast Guard Band and have played with the Bridgton Community Band for a number of years.

The band will hold rehearsals on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the band room at Stevens Elementary School beginning on May 7. It will rehearse every Monday, except Memorial Day (May 28), through the summer. Free weekly concerts will be performed on Wednesdays at the bandstand behind Rite-Aid pharmacy (next to the elementary school). Anyone who plays an instrument is encouraged to come along and join the band and bring a musical friend, too! For further information contact Dick Albert at dickalbert43@gmail.com