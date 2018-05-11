Inside Bridgton

Library events

The Bridgton Public Library will host a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) event, “Bugs and Butterflies,” Wednesday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The event is geared for kids 7 to 12. There will also be a program for adults called Snacking Simplified on Saturday, May 19 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Both programs are free but registration is requested. For more information and to register please call 647-2472.

LRCC concert

“Now Let Me Fly!” is the theme of the upcoming spring concerts by the Lake Region Community Chorus. The LRCC is made up of 55 enthusiastic singers and musicians from 14 towns in the Lake Region area who practice and perform in Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton. This season’s performances will feature traditional classical pieces, folk songs, spirituals and a “Fiddler on the Roof” medley, along with a few surprises, all with a recurring theme of hope, freedom and peace.

The group will hold two concerts, both at the Twitchell Chapel. The first will be on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. and the second on Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission but donations are accepted to cover operating costs. These concerts are very popular and seating is limited — be sure to arrive early so you won’t have to stand.

St. Joseph food pantry

The monthly food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. The pantry is open to the public and everyone in the area is welcome to visit. The church is located at 225 South High St. For more information call 647-2334 or 743-2606.