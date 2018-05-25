Inside Bridgton

Memorial weekend is finally upon us – nurseries and greenhouses are packed with blooms and greenery; people are opening up their camps; gardens are being planted; and seniors are graduating from high schools and colleges. Many congratulations to all the graduates out there. You have worked hard to get where you are and best wishes for you as to move on to bigger and better things!

And congratulations to Ayden Foster (he’s my neighbor!) for being selected as Hancock Lumber’s Player of the Week last week. Well done, Ayden!

No band rehearsal

Just a quick note to remind any musicians out there that the Bridgton Community Band will not have a rehearsal on Monday, May 28, Memorial Day. Regular rehearsals will resume on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School on June 4.

Dinner concert at Beth’s

Another chamber music dinner concert hosted by Ken Turley at Beth’s Kitchen Café, 108 Main St., will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Two musicians who have been friends and collaborators for over 30 years, violinist Chris Nourse and violist Amy Berrier, will be the featured performers. They will play various pieces for violin and viola by Mozart, Beethoven, Grigg, Vivaldi and Ken Turley, the host. A donation of $10 for the musicians is suggested. Beth’s full café menu, including food as well as coffee, tea, wine, and beer will be available for purchase.

Bank helps H.E.L.P.

In my last column I mentioned that the nonprofit Community H.E.L. P. has reopened its thrift shop at 264 Main St., a few doors down from Bridgton House of Pizza. I have recently learned that they were able to reopen at the new location thanks to a generous grant of $1,100from Norway Savings Bank.

“When I heard about (the organization’s) plight, I knew the bank should help,” said Patricia Weigel, NSB president and CEO. “We wanted to make sure (Community H.E.L.P.) knew that the community supports the organization’s mission.”

Community H.E.L.P. is an all-volunteer, self-sustaining nonprofit that has been operating since 2011. They are currently searching for board members. For more information about the organization and how you can help, call 647-5000 or e-mail bridgtoncommunityhelp@gmail.com

Annual spring sale

The St. Joseph Women’s Guild will hold their annual spring sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 26. Plants, baked goods, clothing, and other items will be on offer. The sale will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. The public is encouraged to stop by, do a bit of shopping and enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea.

Free community dinner

The folks at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 42 Sweden Road (Route 93), will host another free community dinner on Wednesday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. Some of my friends have been to these dinners and give them rave reviews. The public is welcome to join the meal. Why not stop by, enjoy some good food with good people, and maybe make some new friends?

Yellow Wall exhibition

A new exhibition featuring felted textiles by Lynn Pike of 4 Ewe Farm, paintings by Noreen Eagleston, both of Bridgton, and winners of a poster contest at Lake Region High School in Naples is on display on the Yellow Wall Gallery at the Bridgton Public Library through the month of June.

The Yellow Wall mounts quarterly exhibits throughout the year. Artists interested in showing their work should apply to the Friends of the Bridgton Public Library art exhibit coordinator. Application forms may be obtained at the library or online at www.bridgtonlibrary.org/artexhibit. Artwork will be evaluated based on local interest, originality and historical or artistic significance. More information may be had by calling the library at 647-2472.

Blood drive

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, June 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. The drive will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Blood donations are always needed, especially in the summer as people become more active and the potential for accidents increases.

To make an appointment to donate blood call 1-800-733-2767, visit RedCrossBlood.org or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.