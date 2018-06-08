Inside Bridgton

Summer is finally on the way with graduations, summer jobs starting, and seasonal homes opening up. Congratulations to all the grads and the best of luck for your future! Soon campers will arrive at the area’s summer camps for boys and girls and the season will be in full swing with no threat of frost for months.

High school grad blessings

Special blessings will be bestowed upon graduating high school students during weekend Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. The blessings will take place at Mass on Saturday, June 9, at 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 10, at 8:30 a.m.

Town elections and meeting

Be sure to vote over to the old Town Hall, 26 North High St., on Tuesday, June 12. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be marking their ballots for the gubernatorial primaries as well as various local positions.

In addition to candidates printed on the local ballot there is also a late comer write-in candidate, Douglas Oakley, who hopes to gain a seat on either the Planning Board or Board of Selectmen. Voters may write in the name of any Bridgton resident for any or all positions listed on the ballot. Just fill in the dot before the write-in line, then write the name on the line.

The annual Town Meeting will be held the following day at 7 p.m, also at the old Town Hall. All Bridgton residents are encouraged to attend.

Caregiver class

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging is offering “Stress Management for Family Caregivers,” sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, on Wednesday, June 13, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys).

This class aims to help caregivers understand the sources of stress and its impact on their health and well-being. It also will help participants develop strategies to manage stress in order to take care of themselves and provide their loved ones the best care possible.

Light snacks will be provided during the class. Preregistration for the class is required. Call 396-6541 or visit www.smaaa.org for more information and to register.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Wednesday, June 13, from 1-6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). Everyone who is eligible is encouraged to give blood during this time when supplies are in danger of running low.

People take time off during the summer but the need for blood doesn’t. In fact, more blood is needed to maintain supplies during the summer than the rest of the year. For more information and to make an appointment to donate blood call 1-800-733-2767.

Park passes available

The Friends of Maine State Parks, in cooperation with the Bureau of Parks and Lands, has chosen the Bridgton Public Library as one of 10 community libraries to provide Maine State Park Vehicle Passes for day-use at state parks. The pass can be checked out by library patrons and it allows one vehicle with up to 17 people one day’s access to any state park and historic site.

This new project aims to link communities with Maine State Parks and enhance awareness of outdoor recreation. For more information, call the library at 647-2472.

Drive-In open

You know summer has arrived when the Bridgton Twin Drive-In is open for business.

Drive-in movie theaters are classic American icons of our car culture but they have been disappearing across the country. We are very fortunate to have one in Bridgton and I encourage everyone to enjoy an outdoor movie at least once this summer. The sound quality has improved greatly since I was a kid and there are no more worries about driving away with the speaker still hanging on your window! The food, giant screens and, yes, even the mosquitoes, are all part of the experience and make for a fun night out for the whole family.

The drive-in is located at 383 Portland Road (Route 302) and you can contact them at 647-8666. Films start at sunset.

Bridgton Police Officer Donald “Mac” McCormick participated in Drug Take Back Day on April 28. The Lakes Region Substance Abuse Coalition worked with local law enforcement at three take-back sites in Bridgton, Raymond and Fryeburg.