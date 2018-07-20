Inside Bridgton

Art in the Park

On Saturday, July 21, Shorey Park in Bridgton will be filled with more than 50 artists and artisans, live music and good food for the 15th annual Art in the Park, sponsored by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild.

Thousands of art lovers will gather to see what’s on offer — from paintings, prints, sculpture and photography to fiber arts, pottery, jewelry and more. There is always something for everyone at this event that runs all day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rain date Sunday, July 22.



Giant yard sale

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., will hold its annual All Church Yard Sale, on Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Lots of great merchandise has been donated for the church’s largest fundraiser, including furniture, books, antiques, toys, sports equipment and lots more.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the church’s outreach programs and other community projects. Come early to catch the best bargains and stay for breakfast or lunch. There is plenty of parking behind the church.

Peter Bollen book signing

Local author Peter Bollen has captured and collected surprising, candid and unusual opinions from our greatest writers in “A Writers’ Compendium: Quotations on the Trade.” Quotes from hundreds of authors such as Truman Capote, Stephen King, Gore Vidal and Harper Lee fill the pages of this intriguing volume, divided into different sections such as Censorship, Writers Block, Journalism and Poetry. The chapters offer insights and tidbits on writers’ traits and the writing process. Bollen will be signing copies of his book from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 21m at Bridgton Books, 140 Main Street.

Food pantry open



St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its monthly Food Pantry from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. All in need are welcome. The church is located at 225 South High St. For more information call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

Community Band concert

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, Main Street in Bridgton will be closed to traffic and the Bridgton Community Band will perform in the Bridgton Public Library courtyard.

The new band director has done a great job and was well received when the band played with others from all over the state at the annual RB Hall Day concerts in Waterville at the end of June. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy this free concert performed by local people who really love their music — and they are good at it!

Rufus Porter talk

Discover the genius of Rufus Porter, 19th century mural painter, inventor, problem solver and founder of Scientific American magazine at a talk Thursday, July 26, from 7-9 p.m. at the Downeast Enterprises building behind the Magic Lantern Theater on Depot Street.

Join David Gompert, international affairs, national security and IT expert, and Frank Howell, inventor, entrepreneur and designer, to learn more about Rufus Porter and his amazing life and legacy. A $10 donation at the door is suggested.



From NFL to missionary

On Saturday, July 28, at 6:15 p.m., former NFL player Eric Mahl will visit St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 High St., Bridgton, to share stories from his faith journey and “transformation into love.”

Mahl played professional football but longed to live a life centered on his faith. After he was let go by his team, he gave away his belongings and lived as a hermit in the desert and then on inner-city street. Today, he is part of the formation team of the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy in Massachusetts.

The free presentation and a cookout beforehand are sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Both events will follow the church’s regular 4 p.m. Mass. For more information, contact the parish at 647-2334.

Community Outreach concerts

In addition to its regular summer five-concert series at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival’s Board of Trustees has expanded its Community Outreach Program. These community concerts are different from and sometimes shorter than the regular concerts, with an emphasis on education or healing. They are free to dedicated audiences or by donation only. The expansion is made possible by sponsors.

Joys of Classical Music is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Route 93 (Sweden Road) in Bridgton, and from 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Bridgton Health and Residential Care Center, 186 Portland Road.

