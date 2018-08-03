Inside Bridgton

The season is rolling full speed ahead into August with lots of events planned. While some places are advertising back-to-school sales, there’s still a lot of summer left to enjoy in Bridgton.

Day for the dogs

Kicking off the initial weekend of the month is the first annual Dog Days of Bridgton celebration Saturday, Aug. 4, from 1-4 p.m. at the Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). Bring your favorite canine(s) — on a leash (or leashes) please! — and enjoy educational talks, a variety of vendors, pet psychic Sarah Moore, pet caricature drawings by Cheryl Johnson and pet Reiki from Winds of Change.

There will also be good food and treats as well as lots of fun and games for both you and your pooch(es). This is a family-friendly event so please leave aggressive dogs at home. For more information stop by and see Nate at Tasteful Things, also on Depot Street, or call him at 577-0782.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will hold its monthly meeting at the Bridgton Community Center at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, and everyone is welcome to attend. The topic for discussion is: Should the “nuclear option” (a simple majority) be an option for Congress? The moderator will be Larry Flaherty.

As always, light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Community Band concert

The Bridgton Community Band will return to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, in the gazebo behind Rite Aid pharmacy (near Stevens Brook Elementary School). Everyone is invited to help celebrate the 80th season of this outstanding local band performing lively versions of favorite music. Bring a picnic, chairs, and a blanket and settle in to enjoy great music played by great musicians who love it.

Storytelling at its best!

Master storyteller Jo Radner will appear on stage for the Bridgton Historical Society at 7 p.m. at the Narramissic property, 46 Narramissic Road (off Rte. 107) in South Bridgton on Thursday, Aug. 9.

If you have never heard Jo tell oral histories, you are in for a real treat — don’t miss this. She will be telling about “Braving the Middle Ground: Stories of pre-Revolutionary Northern New England,” and I believe a few of the tales may actually involve some of her ancestors. Wherever it is scheduled, a Jo Radner performance is guaranteed to be unique, entertaining, informative and deeply touching.

Also at Narramissic on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9-11 a.m., learn about the blacksmith’s trade at the “Blacksmith Theater” demonstrations.

For more information about both events call the Bridgton Historical Society at 647-3699.

Making Maine Memories

Everyone is invited to the Bridgton Highlands Golf and Country Club at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10 for a fundraiser sponsored by Bridgton’s Rufus Porter Museum.

The event, with the theme “Making Maine Memories,” features live and silent auctions for many exciting items and experiences. Up for bid are a helicopter ride around the local area, waterskiing lessons, an Old Town kayak, original artwork, a gourmet dinner prepared by a chef in your home, a beautiful applique quilt inspired by the murals of Rufus Porter and much, much more. All proceeds go to support the museum. For more information call 647-2828.

Annual Guild sale

The St. Joseph Women’s Guild will hold its annual summer sale on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. Joseph Church Hall, 225 South High St.

Delicious baked goods will be for sale to entice customers to come shop for gently used clothing for all ages in the “Boutique” and hunt for special treasures in the White Elephant section.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available, too. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Guild’s Educational Award Fund.

Event for homeschoolers

The second annual Homeschool Used Curriculum Sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pleasant Mountain Presbyterian Church, 30 North High St. (Route 302), near the old Town Hall.

Everyone is welcome to come buy, sell or trade textbooks, school supplies, educational items, sports equipment and more. Sign up for the Lakes Region Homeschool Choral Class or the Fairs, Farms & Fun Homeschool 4-H Club and learn more about homeschooling workshops in the area.

There is no fee to participate in the sale. For more information or to register to sell items, contact Jen Larrabee at 583-5033.

