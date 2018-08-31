Inside Bridgton

Stock up for winter reading

Don’t miss out on the summer’s last hurrah at the Bridgton Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 1. The Friends of the Library will be selling a wide variety of quality used books at the Book Shed, in the corner or the parking lot, from 10 a.m. to noon.

On the same day, the winner will be drawn for the raffle featuring a lovely handmade quilt called “Curl Up with a Good Book,” with whimsical cats sitting among books on shelves. Raffle tickets are being sold at the library for $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds go to support Friends of the Library projects.

The library will also be sponsoring a canning class at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys) on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 1-3 p.m. Registration is required. For more information about the class and other library events, call 647-2472.

Recovery Center open house

September is National Recovery Month and the Lake Region Substance Abuse Coalition will be holding an Open House from 5-p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the new Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive.

Everyone is invited to stop by to learn more about the coalition and what it does, as well as how you can help them in their essential work. To learn more go to Facebook.com/LRSACMaine or email lrsacoalition@gmail.com

LEA family club, cleanup

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Holt Pond Preserve, the Lakes Environmental Association will start a nature club for families to encourage parents and kids to spend time together outdoors. Instead of a usual nature walk following a leader, the group will more as a herd and stop a lot to explore.

Bring a snack, water and sturdy shoes. Rubber boots will be available to borrow. Register with alanna@leamaine.org or call 647-8580.

The LEA also is looking for intrepid and energetic volunteers to help staff with trail clean-up at the new Highland Research Forest on Friday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are working on a new trail system and need to determine where boardwalks should be built.Meet at the LEA office, 230 Main St., and please wear long pants, sturdy footwear and work gloves. Bring food, water and bug spray. If you have a favorite pair of loppers or hand pruners, feel free to bring them, but tools will be available. Address any questions to the email address listed above.

Harvest dinner

Community harvest suppers are delightfully nostalgic — they conjure up visions of times past when farmers brought in the harvest, the women cooked up a big dinner and the entire community gathered to celebrate together and reconnect after a busy summer season. The Bridgton Historical Society is partnering with the Rufus Porter Museum to host just such a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Temperance Barn at Narramissic.

The meal will be served in two sittings — one at 5 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. — and will include a traditional turkey dinner ending with delicious homemade pies. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (children 12 and under eat for free) and may be purchased at the Historical Society’s Gibbs Avenue Museum and the Rufus Porter Museum on Main Street (across from the library). For more information call the Historical Society at 647-3699.

Loon Echo Trek deadline

Registration is open for the Loon Echo Trek, the major annual fundraiser to benefit the Loon Echo Land Trust, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Shawnee Peak Ski Area. The Trek has been reformatted this year with the support of the main sponsor, Norway Savings Bank, and will feature the trek as well as the Mountain Challenge Race.

The event is limited to a total of 200 participants so register as soon as possible at www.runreg.com/trek. The online registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 7; late registration is not guaranteed. Entry fees include post hike/run lunch and party with live music. For more details go to www.lelt.org/programs/trek.

The Lakes Environmental Association will host a nature club for parents and kids at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Holt Pond Preserve.