Inside Bridgton

School is back in session, temperatures are dropping, and the harvest is coming in — it’s September in Maine. Things are slowing down after a busy summer but there are a few noteworthy events coming up in the next couple weeks.

Farmers market new hours

The farmers market on Depot Street (behind Renys) has now switched to its winter hours. It will still take place on Saturdays, but will open an hour later at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. up to November. The farmers will continue offering their best produce as well as local eggs, meats, baked goods and other delicacies. Stop by to pick up great autumn veggies, especially pumpkins for pie! For more information contact bridgtonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Family field day

The Bridgton Clergy Association and the Bridgton Community Center will hold their third annual Field Day at Harmon Field, Lower Main Street, on Saturday, Sept. 15, beginning at noon. Everyone is welcome to join this family-friendly event.

Hot dogs and water will be provided and grills will be available to use for family picnics. A variety of games are planned and the highlight of the day is a visit from Slugger, the mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs baseball team around 1 p.m. For more information call 583-2975.

Harvest dinner reminder

Don’t forget the harvest supper co-sponsored by the Bridgton Historical Society and the Rufus Porter Museum on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Temperance Barn at Narramissic in South Bridgton.

The traditional turkey dinner with all the fixin’s will be served in two sittings, at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; children 12 and under at for free. Tickets may be purchased at the Historical Society’s Gibbs Avenue Museum and the Rufus Porter Museum on Main Street (across from the library). For more information call 647-3699.

Film and discussion

The Lakes Region Substance Abuse Coalition is screening the feature-length documentary, “The Anonymous People,” at the Magic Lantern Theater on Monday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The film looks at the lives of some of the 23.5 million Americans living in long-term recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs. The film will be followed by an open community discussion. This showing is free and everyone is invited to attend. To learn more go to Facebook.com/LRSACMaine or e-mail LRSAC at lrsacoalition@gmail.com.

Forestry for Maine birds

Maine Audubon, the Maine Forest Service and the Forest Stewards Guild invite interested people to join them for an afternoon of outdoor exploration and forest assessment at the Lakes Environmental Association Maine Lake Science Center and Highland Research Forest on Thursday, Sept. 20. Learn about traditional forest management and habitat assessment for Maine’s migratory forest songbirds and discuss possible changes to the landscape to promote biodiversity.

This workshop is geared towards foresters, loggers, landowners, land trusts and anyone who wants to learn about managing woodlands for biodiversity. It’s free, but space is limited so register early with alanna@leamaine.org to reserve a spot.

Meet at the Lake Science Center on Willett Road at 11:45 a.m. Bring a lunch and water and prepare to be outside. If you can’t make the workshop join the presentation and casual discussion with Forestry for Maine Birds representatives, which will take place the same day from 5-6 p.m. at Bear Bones Beer on Cottage Street.

St. Joseph food pantry

The monthly food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry is open to anyone in need. For more information call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

LEA forest hike

To celebrate the Great Maine Outdoors Week, Lakes Environmental Association staff will lead a nature walk through land that was donated to them by the David and Carol Hancock Charitable Trust in 2016. They are excited to introduce this new preserve to nature lovers and everyone is invited to come along on the walk on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the preserve, which is marked by flagging tape on Summit Drive off Upper Ridge. This is a special piece of land leading to a northern finger of Highland Lake and features a beautiful wetland. The walk is free but registration is appreciated. To register contact alanna@leamaine.org.