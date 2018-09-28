Inside Bridgton

Fall is officially here and the focus is on fairs, so there are fewer events in town to report. The Fryeburg Fair runs from Sunday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 7, and lots of Bridgton-based people and businesses will be involved. Be sure to stop by to support them and enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

TOPS meeting

A new nonprofit weight loss support group will meet every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the BHPG conference room inside the old Bridgton Hospital building at 25 Hospital Drive. The group is called TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — and it is open to the public. For more information and directions to the meeting, contact Kim at 615-7680.

Annual turkey supper

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Route 93), will host its annual turkey supper to benefit the church’s outreach programs on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.

The meal features roasted turkey with all the delicious traditional accompaniments and the public is welcome. Tickets available at the door are $15 for adults, $5 for children between 4-8, and free for children under 3. For more information, call 647-8549 or email stpetersbridgtonmaine@gmail.com

Socrates Cafe

The Socrates Cafe discussion group will meet at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street starting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. The topic for discussion will be “Volunteerism: Its Effects, Its Power,” moderated by Ted Gerber. Light refreshments provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Musical Meditations

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. nationally known pianist and performer Heather Pierson will play her Musical Meditations at the Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove (off Highland Ridge).

Pierson launched the Musical Meditations project last year and uploads new, entirely improvised piano pieces every week for the project’s online subscribers. She also improvises more pieces and creates a mindful, meditative space for listeners at the Dragonfly Barn.

Participants are encouraged to bring a cushion, yoga mat or pillow to make the hour as comfortable as possible. Tickets are $10 per person and all are welcome to experience an hour of rest, relaxation and deep peace. Advance tickets and more information are available at www.heatherpierson.com/musical_meditations

Food mobile

The Good Shepherd Food Bank Food Mobile will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, to distribute fresh produce and perishable and non-perishable food items for those in need. Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Bridgton and the surrounding area is welcome. For more details call 647-2334.

Library October events

The Friends Book Shed at the Bridgton Public Library will be open for used book sales on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. until noon. Lots of good books are available so stop by to see if there is anything for you.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, the library will host a STEAM program, “Slime Time,” for ages 4 to 12. The program takes place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is free, but preregistration is required. Call the library at 647-2472 for more information and to register.

And don’t forget preschool Storytime from 10-11 a.m. at the library every Friday, and the Story Book Club for ages 3-10 every Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m.

