Inside Bridgton

The winds have blown a lot of the leaves off the trees, signaling the end of foliage season. Now we look forward to hunting season, Thanksgiving, and the December/January holidays. After a little lull after a very busy summer, things are picking up and Bridgton is getting busier.

Early bird shopping

The holiday shopping season kicks off with the townwide Early Bird sales Saturday, Nov. 3. Stores open very early so get up and out as soon as you can to snap up the best bargains. Most places in town are offering significant discounts so this is a great time to look for holiday gifts and pick up some blaze orange to help you through hunting season. And stay tuned for information about the Ladies Day Out shopping spree in the middle of the month.

Farmers market moving inside

Starting Nov. 10, the Bridgton Farmers Market will move inside to its winter venue in the basement of the Bridgton United Methodist Church at 214 Main St. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon with many of the same local farmers selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, meats and other items throughout the winter months. Be sure to stop by, have a chat and pick up some groceries — farmers are the future so support our local growers.

Historical Society meets

All are welcome to join the Bridgton Historical Society for its annual meeting and open house at the Museum on Gibbs Avenue on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Get a behind-the-scenes look at improvements to the collections storage and hear about the society’s accomplishments in 2018, most notably the town’s 250th anniversary celebrations and renovations to the Temperance Barn at the Society’s Narramissic property. Information on the town’s historic buildings survey that was started this year will also be available. To learn more call 647-3699, visit www.bridgtonhistory.org or email info@bridgtonhistory.org.

Turkey pie supper

The Pondicherry Chapter will be hosting its annual turkey pie supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). On the menu are all the classics, including turkey pie, squash, peas, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls and beverages with apple crisp for dessert. The meal is $10 per person. Whole turkey pies to take home may be pre-ordered for $20 each by calling 595-1150.

Recovery Center offerings

The new Lakes Region Recovery Center, located on the Bridgton Hospital campus, offers free Reiki treatments for veterans from 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays. Reiki is a safe and gentle healing art form that helps the body’s natural healing ability. The recipient is always fully clothed and benefits include relaxation, stress relief and pain alleviation. For more information and to schedule a session, call 803-8707.

The LRRC also runs a First Responder Support Group facilitated by first responders to help those who have experienced on-the-job trauma. For more information, give them a call.

Janine’s Overlook dedicated

The Sharples family and Loon Echo Land Trust on Oct. 13 dedicated Janine’s Overlook, a new day shelter on Pleasant Mountain located on the mountain’s north peak a short distance from Sue’s Way trail.

Janine, a long-time Bridgton resident who loved to climb Pleasant Mountain and pick blueberries passed away in 2017. Her family donated the shelter to Loon Echo to provide hikers with a serene rest spot surrounded by wild blueberries, where they can sit and enjoy spectacular views of Sebago Lake and the mountain’s west flank.

The shelter’s design was inspired by the Edwardian rest stops at the Curtis Memorial in Northeast Harbor. It was constructed by Chris Ambrose, of Ambrose Carpentry Remodeling & Home Repair. Shawnee Peak staff helped move the 3,000 pounds of materials 1,300 feet up the mountain; the Bridgton Academy football team moved the materials the rest of the way.

It is now open for the public to enjoy.

For more information contact Loon Echo Land Trust at www.lelt.org or call 647-4352.

Brian Sharples dedicates Janine’s Overlook, a day shelter on Pleasant Mountain, as friends and family look on.