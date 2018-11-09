Inside Bridgton

The elections are over and the dust can settle for another year. I think I am speaking for more than myself when I say I the whole thing was getting very tiresome, especially some candidates’ negative campaigns. Whatever the results, lets now move on to other (hopefully) less contentious activities.

Pondering the past

Loon Echo Land Trust, Lakes Environmental Association and the Greater Lovell Land Trust are sponsoring an easy, family-friendly walk in Bridgton’s historic Pondicherry Park Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn about the town’s history and check out LEA’s new low-elements challenge course on the Pinehaven Trail.

Meet at 9:30 a.m. by the kiosk on Depot Street behind Renys. This event is free, open to the public, and no registration is required; however, walkers are asked to please leave dogs at home.

Church craft fairs

The Ladies Guild of the Bridgton First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Fair and cookie walk from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Area crafters will sell their wares and there will be a table featuring new and gently used holiday items, just in time for the holidays. Guild members have been baking up a storm to provide goodies for the cookie walk and they are also concocting homemade soups and desserts for lunch, on sale for $6 each.

On the same day, the St. Joseph Catholic Church Women’s Guild will hold their Annual Fall Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, 225 South High St., featuring a wide variety of items as well as complimentary tea and coffee.

All are welcome to stop by both events and get a head start on those 2018 Christmas lists!

Health insurance enrollment

Open enrollment for affordable health care plans through the health insurance marketplace is available now until Dec. 15. Participants should enroll or update their plans during this time or they may lose the chance to obtain health insurance for 2019.

Amy March, a certified health insurance Marketplace Navigator with the Opportunity Alliance is again offering free, unbiased help at the Bridgton Community Center for anyone who needs it to find a plan that works. To make an appointment, call her at 452-2493.

Thankful raffle

The Bridgton Public Library will celebrate its patrons and the community with a Thankful Raffle, made possible through generous donations from local businesses. Patrons will receive a raffle ticket for each item returned to the library in the month of November and drawings for prizes will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1. Be sure to return checked-out items during the month and join in the celebration.

The library also invites public input in planning for the upcoming year. A brief survey on what people want and need from the library is available online as well as at the Main Circulation Desk and the Town Office lobby. A specific Youth Services survey is also available online and at the Youth Services Circulation Desk.

Ladies Weekend Out

Get ready to shop ’til you drop during the town of Bridgton’s annual Ladies Weekend Out, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18. Businesses around town will be holding special sales and giveaways and offering food and drink to help you start checking off items on your holiday list.

Bridgton Books, Craftworks, Tasteful Things, Groundcover, Rufus Porter Museum, Sassy &Blue/Firefly Boutique, Vivo, Beth’s Kitchen Cafe, Gallery 302, Corn Shop Trading Company and A La Mexicana will be among the business participating. It’s a great time to gather your girlfriends and get fired up for the holidays while treating yourself to some great deals.

