Inside Bridgton

Here’s what’s happening in Bridgton as the holiday season kicks into gear:

Blue Christmas

The Congregational Church of South Bridgton will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16. The service offers a time of reflection and remembrance for anyone mourning a loss at what is meant to be a joyous season. It aims to restore hope and joy during Christmas and help those who are grieving find peace. The church is located on Fosterville Road in South Bridgton and all are welcome.

Library events

Scavenger hunts and interactive boards for kids and teens are on the menu at Bridgton Public Library on Main Street during the month of December. Stop by the desk when you come in and receive instructions on what to do. And be sure to pick up a Volcano STEAM packet or a December Holidays Cultural “to go” bag while you’re there.

Adults can also learn to make preserves to give as gifts from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Saturday, Dec. 8.

For more information call 647-2472

LRCC concert

The Lake Region Community Chorus will perform its annual Christmas concerts at the Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. This year’s theme is “Can You Hear the Angels?” The concert will feature a mix of holiday and winter songs such as “O Holy Night” and “What Child is This?” as well as the always popular “Hallelujah Chorus” with audience participation. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted to help defray operating costs and purchasing music. Come hear the chorus sing in the season with the gift of joyous song.

Tea House creates

For the second year in a row, the proprietor of the Clipper Merchant Tea House on Main Hill in Bridgton is contributing her creativity to a decorative Christmas display at the Victoria Mansion in Portland. For the mansion’s library, Tea House owner Melinda Thomas, assisted by Natasha Titus and Christopher Grant, created a display that includes a large Shakespeare jack-in-the-box inspired by the bard’s “Twelfth Night,” as well as replicas of period desserts and the occasional whoopie pie to “honor the Maine visitors.” Victoria Mansion’s annual Victorian Christmas decorations will be on view through Jan. 6. For more information and opening hours go to www.victoriamansion.org

Celebration Tree

The Rufus Porter Museum on Main Street is sponsoring its second annual Celebration Tree to shine through the holiday season as a beacon of love, honor, and remembrance. People are encouraged to honor loved ones and celebrate the wonderful people in their lives by sponsoring a bulb on the tree in front to the museum. For more information and to participate, go to RufusPorterMuseum.org.

Pierson performances

Well-known local musician Heather Pierson has two holiday concerts scheduled for next week. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, she will take a seat at the Steinway for “Musical Meditations” at the Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, off Highland Ridge. Tickets for this hour of relaxation and contemplation are $10each. For more information call 749-6160.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, Pierson joins Shawn Nadeau to present the ever-popular “Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Noble House Inn, 81 Highland Road. Tickets for this event are $15 per person, and doors open at 6 p.m. To learn more call 237-4880.

Both performances are sure to get you into the holiday spirit!

Heather Pierson will perform at the Dragonfily Barn Dec. 11 and at “Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 13 at the Noble House Inn.

Rufus Porter Museum’s Celebration Tree honors loved ones with rembrance bulbs.