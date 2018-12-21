Inside Bridgton

Blood drive

A Red Cross blood drive is taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). Blood is needed all year round, but the demand is especially urgent during the holidays. People are particularly busy at this time and often postpone donating blood until the New Year, yet the need is always present. All who are able are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life this season. As a thank you, all donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt. To make an appointment to donate blood, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Christmas services

The following is a listing of Christmastime church services:

First Congregational Church, UCC, 33 South High St. – Dec. 24, child-friendly service of light and joy, 4 p.m.; contemplative service of lessons and carols, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Mountain Presbyterian Church, 30 North High St. – Dec. 23, Christmas hymn sing, light refreshments, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. – Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Mass, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 25 — Christmas Day Mass, 8:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Rte. 93) – Dec. 24, Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m., crèche service with lessons and carols, Candlelight Festival Eucharist

Senior College sign-ups

It’s that time again! Time to sign up for the January and February winter session of Senior College Bridgton, which starts Tuesday, Jan. 15. This session’s offerings cover a wide range of topics including White Mountain Inns; The Poetry of Snow; Oedipus Rex: Sophocles, Freud and Stravinsky; Goldiggers of 1933; Music Odyssey; Healing through Writing; Sino-U.S. Relations; and The Right to Abortion. All classes take place on a Tuesday or Thursday and run from 10 a.m. to noon in the Tannery Pub at the Magic Lantern Theater. For more information and to sign up for a class, contact Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593 or seniorcollegebridgton@gmail.com

Free community dinner

St. Peter’ Episcopal Church will host a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy good food and good company. The church is located at 42 Sweden Road (Route 93) in Bridgton. For more information call the church office at 647-8549 or email stpetersbridgtonmaine@gmail.com

Childbirth education classes

Bridgton Hospital will offer a free, two-part childbirth education class on Thursdays, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Women who attend with a labor support person learn tools that prepare them to navigate through the labor and birthing process. For additional information and to register for the class, call 647-6128 or visit www.cmhc.org/bhbirthed

Socrates Cafe

All are invited to join the Socrates Cafe discussion group for Comparing and Contrasting Traditional (Allopathic) With Holistic (Naturopathic) Medicine, moderated by Pat Stanley-Beals, on Monday, Jan. 7. The meeting is held at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys), and begins at 6:15 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments are provided. For more information (including weather cancellation) call 583-6957.