Inside Bridgton

I send best wishes for a happy, peaceful and prosperous New Year to all.

Attention teen artists!

The Bridgton Public Library is looking for young artistes, ages 13-18, to submit work to be considered for an exhibition at the library that will be on display for two months.

Each artist may submit up to three pieces or original artwork – no profanity or overtly graphic imagery permitted. Sculptures and ceramics should be no larger than 1 foot tall with a base no wider than 6 inches. Artwork should be submitted at the Youth Services desk no later than Wednesday, Jan. 30. Each piece must include the artist’s name, age and school and title of the work; a description is optional.

Local artist and library volunteer Molly Wunderli will be the judge and select the pieces to be displayed. For more information call the library at 647-2472.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). The discussion topic is “Comparing and Contrasting Traditional (Allopathic) with Holistic (Naturopathic) Medicine,” and the moderator will be Pat Stanley-Beals. Light refreshments will be available and all are welcome to attend. For more information call 583-6957.

Breastfeeding class

A breastfeeding class for new and expectant mothers will be given by the lactation consultants at Bridgton Hospital from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. The free class will cover the basics of breastfeeding and answer any questions new moms may have about the process. Expectant mothers are encouraged to bring their partner or support person to help them learn how to assist. For additional information and to register for the class call 647-6128 or go to www.cmhc.org/bhbirthed

Photography studio opens

Fallon Murphy has opened My Three Owls Photography, a studio on the third floor of 82 Main St. (across from Craftworks).

Murphy is a trained studio and portrait photographer who strives to create a comfortable space and works with her clients to compose images that capture their unique and special qualities. To learn more about Murphy and the services she offers go to www.mythreeowls.com or call 219-0655.