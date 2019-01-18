Inside Bridgton

Singing workshops

Noted singer and vocal coach Mary Sullivan will hold two singing workshops on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Route 93).

Choral Skill Development runs from 1-3 p.m. and Singing As You Age will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The workshops will cover skills and strategies for learning music, improving technique, proper breathing and ways to help your singing voice last for years to come.

The fee is $10 for one or both for these workshops and scholarships are available. For further information, call Jan Jukkola at 647-2584 or e-mail musicsix@cox.net.

Food pantry

The monthly food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. The pantry is open to all in need in the Bridgton area. The church is located at 225 South High St. For more information, call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

Childbirth class

Bridgton Hospital will hold a two-part childbirth education class from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, Feb. 7. Participants will learn tools to prepare for labor and birthing. Labor support partners are encouraged to come to the class with the mother-to-be so they can learn how to help during the childbirth process. This free class will take place at the hospital, 10 Hospital Drive.

For additional information and to register for the class, call 647-6128 or go to www.cmhc.org/bhbirthed