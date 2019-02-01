Inside Bridgton

Socrates Cafe

The Socrates Cafe discussion group will hold its monthly meeting from 6:15 – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). The topic will be “The Mind/Body/Soul Connection,” moderated by Jim Kearney. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Garden dreamer workshops

Attention all dreamers poring through seed catalogs in February – no winter dream is too big or too small. The Lakes Environmental Association is offering a three-part workshop series with Deborah Perkins from First Light Wildlife Habitats and Lucia Terry from Perennial Point of View to inspire gardeners. All workshops will be held at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford) from 3-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

On Feb. 6, in Landscaping for Wildlife with Perkins, participants will learn ways to make the landscapes around their homes more inviting to birds and wildlife. On Feb. 13, Terry will explore native plants that are good for specific spaces depending on soil, moisture and light. During the final workshop on Feb. 20, Terry will help participants create a project plan with a time line and requirements to make their winter gardening dreams a reality.

Pre-registration is required for these workshops and they will fill up fast. The cost is $25 per session for LEA members ($65 for the series of three workshops) and $30 per session for non-LEA members ($80 for the series). Contact alanna@leamaine.org for more information and to register.

Breastfeeding class

The lactation consultants at Bridgton Hospital will offer a class on breastfeeding for new mothers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. The class will cover the basics of breastfeeding and expectant moms are encouraged to bring their partner or support person so they may learn how to be helpful during the breastfeeding learning process. The class is offered at the hospital, 10 Hospital Drive. There’s no charge but registration is requested. For further information and to register call 647-6128 or log on to www.cmhc.org/bhbirthed.

New walk-in clinic

North Bridgton Family Practice, 14 Wyonegonic Road (off Route 117), will open a walk-in clinic for a range of everyday primary care and lab draw services on Feb. 15. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Patients do not have to be associated with Bridgton Hospital and services will be charged as practice visits, which is less than for emergency room services. To learn more, call 647-9021.