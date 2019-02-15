Inside Bridgton

Winter Carnival is here

Don’t forget the Maine Lakes Winter Carnival at Highland Lake beach this coming Saturday.

There will be all kinds of events and activities fun for the whole family, including the popular “Freezing for a Reason” polar plunge to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter.

Pick up your carnival buttons at the Chamber of Commerce and join the fun.

Loon Echo events

Loon Echo Land Trust will partner with LEA, Portland Water District, and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for a snowshoe hike through the Intervale Parcel of the Crooked River Forests on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Intervale Parcel parking area on Scribners Mill Road in Harrison. This is a strenuous level hike lasting about three hours. Snowshoes/traction devices are required and participants should wear layered clothing and bring water and snacks.

For more information and to RSVP (required) call Loon Echo at 647-4352 or email stewardship@lelt.org by Thursday, Feb. 21.

Pancake breakfast

The Bridgton/Fryeburg Knights of Columbus Council 11376 will host a public pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church on South High Street.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, potatoes and beverages, all for $8 per person. All are welcome.

Diabetes self-management course

A three-part course on diabetes self-management will be held at the Bridgton Hospital to help inform and empower those living with the disease. Participants will learn more about the disease and how to effectively manage it through medication, diet, exercise and other methods. Classes are scheduled for 2L30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, Feb. 28, and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, March 4. To learn more, make an appointment, and register for the program call 647-6064.

Save the Post

American Legion Post 67 is raising money to celebrate its 100th anniversary and restore the 100-year-old Depot Street building that serves as its headquarters. The first “Save the Post” fundraiser — a community spaghetti supper on Saturday, Feb. 2 — was a successful start and the organizers wish to thank the community for their support and generosity.

Volunteers have been busy working on the many repairs needed to the building but there is still a long way to go. The Post aims to provide a place for veterans to come and address their benefits, needs and other issues with knowledgeable people who can help. Service Officer Kelly Ela will have regular hours at the Post to assist veterans in applying for VA benefits.

Anyone interested in volunteering should stop by the Post to see how you can help.

Garden planning workshop

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Lucia Terry of Perennial Point of View will teach the final LEA workshop on creating projects and planning gardens for the spring. The class will take place at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford) from 3-4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for LEA members ($30 for non-LEA members) and pre-registration is required. Contact alanna@leamaine.org to register.

