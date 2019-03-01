Inside Bridgton

Dip raises $19,000

The Bridgton Winter Carnival Feb. 16 was a success with a variety of events and a great fireworks show to wrap up the day.

As always, one of the day’s highlights was the Freezing for a Reason polar dip into Highland Lake to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. Around 73 jumpers took the plunge and raised more than $19,000 for the shelter. Thanks to all the jumpers, sponsors, donors and spectators who supported the event to raise funds for a great cause.

Mardi gras fundraiser

A Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser for Bridgton Community Center programs will be held on Saturday, March 2, at the Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove (off Highland Ridge Road). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the party starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sylvain’s Acadian Aces will provide live music with an Acadian and Cajun flare and Bridgton-based M.A.N.E. Catering and Event Services will serve up New Orleans and southern-style food.

Tickets are $60 at the door or $50 in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3631343. For more information call 749-6160 or e-mail events@dragonflybarnmaine/.

Socrates Cafe

The Socrates Cafe discussion group is still going strong into its 11th year. The monthly meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Bridgton Community Center. The topic will be “Is it fair to judge adults for youthful bad behavior?” It will be moderated by Bob Casimiro and, as always, light refreshments will be provided. All are welcome to attend and participate. For more information, call 583-6957.

Blood drive

The Bridgton Rotary will sponsor and the local Masons will host a community American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). Call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment to donate.

Art Guild scholarship

The Bridgton Art Guild, based in Gallery 302, is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship award.

The $1,000 scholarship will be given to a local graduating high school senior who plans to study visual arts at an accredited university, college or art institute. Students who live in the Lakes Region and attend Lake Region, Windham, Bonny Eagle, Oxford Hills or Poland high schools or Fryeburg Academy or are home schooled in the area are eligible. Applications are due by May 1 and are available at the high schools’ guidance offices, at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., and at gallery302.com.

Gallery 302 will also celebrate Youth Art month with the 2019 Student Art Show from March 2-22. All are welcome to attend a reception for the artists from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 3. For further information call the gallery at 647- 2787.

