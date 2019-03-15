Inside Bridgton

Well, we’ve changed our clocks to “spring forward,” I’ve heard the chickadees singing their “phoebe” song, and pot holes and frost heaves are appearing – sure signs spring will get here eventually!

Lenten lunches

The popular series of lunches during Lent will be held again this year at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. The lunches, which are free and open to the public, feature homemade soup and will take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. during the season of Lent. Each week, a different area church will host the meal and deliver a special Lenten message. All are welcome. For more information call 647-2334.

LEA events

Nature lovers are looking for signs of spring and the Lakes Environmental Association invites all to a hike in its Hold Pond Preserve in South Bridgton on the official first day of spring, Wednesday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m. To explore the seasonal changes in the preserve, register by emailing alanna@leamaine.org.

LEA is also anticipating the annual Big Night migration of amphibians by offering special training at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, for those interested in helping these creatures get safely to their vernal pool breeding grounds. The training will take place at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford). To learn more and register contact mary@leamaine.org.

Both events are free for LEA members and $5 for nonmembers.

Spring sunrise hike

On Thursday, March 21, get up early and hike with Loon Echo Land Trust to catch the sunrise and welcome spring at the summit of Bald Pate Mountain in South Bridgton. This hike is a favorite and lasts around two hours. Meet in the parking lot at Bald Pate, off Route 107, at 6 a.m. and bring along snowshoes or traction devices, a bottle of water, snacks and a headlamp (if possible). For further information call 647-4352 or go to www.lelt.org

Hannaford helps RPM

The Rufus Porter Museum, 112 Main St. in Bridgton is the beneficiary of

the Hannaford Helps reusable bag program during the month of March. One dollar will be donated to the museum for each reusable Community Bag purchased at the Bridgton Hannaford. This is a great way to support the museum while helping to eliminate single-use plastic and paper bags.

Babysitting class

The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course for 11- to 14-year-olds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 15. Allison Ross, EMT, will be conducting the course and participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end. The $40 fee includes the book, a CD and take-home reference information. Class size is limited to 14. Please register before Monday, April 8. For more information or to register contact the Community Center at 647-3116.

You can help spotted salamanders like this one cross the road on Big Night with special training from the Lakes Environmental Association March 20.