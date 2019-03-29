Inside Bridgton

Author meets kids

Popular children’s book author Andrew Clements visited Stevens Brook Elementary School March 8 and spoke to third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Clements entertained students as he talked about writing and answered questions on some of their favorite stories, including “Frindle,” “The Losers Club” and his most recent book, “The Friendship War.” He also signed copies of his books. The event was organized by Bridgton’s local bookstore, Bridgton Books, Clements generously donated his time.

Stations of the Cross

The public is invited to come walk the Stations of the Cross during the season of Lent on Fridays at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St. And don’t forget the free Lenten lunches at the church from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays during Lent. All are welcome to enjoy delicious homemade soups and good fellowship hosted by a different local church each week.

BRAG Easter festival

The Bridgton Recreation Advancement Group will hold its annual Easter Festival fundraiser on Saturday, April 13. BRAG’s goal is to raise money for a concession stand and restrooms at the Bridgton Community Recreation Complex on Portland Road. Donations of gift cards, products and cash are now being accepted. Those who wish to donate something to the cause should contact Lyn Carter at 408-2833.

Art in the Park

With spring finally here some are looking forward even further to summer. The Bridgton Art Guild is already planning the popular annual Art in the Park, which will take place July 20, in Shorey Park. Places are still available for the juried art show, which will feature a wide range of artistic media as well as live music, delicious food and prizes for artwork in a number of categories. For more information and to obtain an application form contact Gallery 302 at 647-2787 or gallery392.com

Wildlife in Your Garden

The Lakeside and Wildridge Garden Clubs join with the Songo Garden Club as it starts off its 66th year with a “Wildlife in Your Garden” presentation at the Lakes Science Center on Willett Road. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, Mary Jewett from the Lakes Environmental Association will talk about attracting birds, bees, and other pollinators into gardens. The public is welcome to enjoy the presentation. For more information and to RSVP please call 693-4871 or email ddmaineiac04@yahoo.com