Inside Bridgton

Food Mobile visit

The Good Shepherd Food Mobile will visit Bridgton from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, to provide food for anyone who needs it. Recipients do not need to live in Bridgton. Food will be distributed at the Bridgton Food Pantry at the Memorial School behind the skateboard park on Depot Street. Bring your own bags and boxes to carry food.

Adaptive Ski fundraiser

A trivia night and silent auction to benefit the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski Program will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Campfire Grille, 518 Portland Road. Up for bid in the auction are: a round of golf for four at Bridgton Highlands Country Club, ski passes to Shawnee Peak, a baseball autographed by Chris Sale and many other great items. All are welcome. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to get information for the 7 p.m. trivia game.

H.E.L.P. yard sale

A yard and bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at 67 Portland Road to benefit Community H.E.L.P., a nonprofit with a mission to assist community members who are struggling economically by providing access to essential household and personal items. The group is accepting donations of items to sell. Please leave them on the porch of 67 Portland Road before the sale. Feminine hygiene products are also being collected to distribute to local students who cannot afford them during the summer. Volunteers are needed to help with the sale – please contact 647-5000 or chexecutiveboard@gmail.com.

Wildflower and bird walk

Join Ursula Duve and Lakes Environmental Association staff member Mary Jewett from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. May 17, on a wildflower and bird walk at Holt Pond Preserve. Dress appropriately and bring binoculars. For more information and to register for the walk, e-mail mary@mainelakes.org.

Community Band rehearsals

The Bridgton Community Band is holding rehearsals for its 81st summer season every Monday (except Memorial Day) at 7 p.m. in the band room of the Stevens Brook Elementary School. Instrument players of any age are welcome, regardless of ability. The band, conducted by Steven Sweetsir, will present a free concert of new music at the town bandstand on Wednesday each week during the summer. Anyone who plays an instrument should consider joining the band — and bring a friend. For further information e-mail dickalbert43@gmail.com.

You might spot a yellow warbler like this one on a wildflower and bird walk at Holt Pond Preserve May 17.