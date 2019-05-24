Inside Bridgton

‘Recovery Unplugged’

Music can provide inspiration, hope and healing just when it is needed most. Those in recovery and their friends are invited to bring their instruments and have some fun at a special jam session from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Dr., behind the old Bridgton Hospital. For further information call 803-8707 or see lrrcbridgton.org.

St. Joseph Church events

The monthly food pantry at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. All are welcome. For more information call 647-2334 or 743-2606.

The St. Joseph Women’s Guild is also holding its annual Spring Sale on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plants, baked goods and gently-used clothing for all ages will be for sale, and many treasures can be found in the White Elephant display. All are welcome to stop by for a free cup of coffee or tea and hunt for some special finds.

Free community supper

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Rd. (Route 93) will serve a free community supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy a good meal and meet and make friends. For more information call the church at 647-8540.

Walk and talk hosted by LEA

On Tuesday, May 28 join the Lakes Environmental Association from 9 a.m.-noon for a Wetland Plant Walk at Hold Pond Preserve in South Bridgton. Learn how to identify the flora of this unique habitat and make some new friends. Bring a snack, some water, bug spray and sunscreen. Free for LEA members, $5 for nonmembers.

Will Broussard, education coordinator for the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, New Hampshire, will give a talk on spring bird migration in Maine at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at LEA’s Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford). He will introduce some of Maine’s spring migrants, identify their favored stop-overs and discuss ways to support birds as they pass through our state. This presentation is $5 for LEA members, $8 for nonmembers. For more information about either event contact alanna@mainelakes.org

Babysitting class

The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course with Allison Ross, an EMT from United Ambulance, on Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The basic course is geared toward 11- to 14-year-olds and covers safety, responsibility, basic first aid and infant and child Heartsaver CPR. The fee is $40 per person, which covers the cost of the book, a CD and other reference information to take home. Participants will receive a certificate upon completing the course.

Class size is limited to 14 candidates and participants must register before Thursday, June 13.

Students should bring a bag lunch to the class. For more information or to register, contact the Community Center at 647-3116.

Learn how to identify the flora at Hold Pond Preserve in South Bridgton on May 28, when Lakes Environmental Association will host a walk from 9 a.m.-noon.