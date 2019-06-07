Inside Bridgton

Mollyockett Sweet Adelines

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, 33 South High St., is pleased to kick off its Summer Sunday Concert series with the Mollyockett Chorus Sweet Adelines at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9. The chorus, under the direction of Simon Smith, sings ballads, show tunes, popular music and spirituals a capella in four-part harmony, this year with a theme of “’50s Music and Memories.” The event is free and open to the public with a reception following the performance.

More Summer Sunday Concerts are scheduled for July, August and September, so stay tuned for details. For more information about the concert, call 647-3936.

Babysitting class

The Bridgton Community Center will offer a Babysitter’s Training Course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20. EMT Allison Ross of United Ambulance will lead the class, which is geared toward 11- to 14-year-olds. Topics include basic care, general safety, safe play and basic first aid, including infant and child Heartsaver CPR. Participants will receive a certificate of completion upon finishing the course.

The class fee is $40 per person, which covers the cost of the book and a CD, as well as reference information for participants to take home. Class size is limited to 14 and candidates must register before Thursday, June 13. Students should also bring a bag lunch. For more information or to register, contact the Community Center at 647-3116.

Adam Perron Scholarship benefit

The 4th annual Madam, I’m Adam Cup golf and tennis scrambles to benefit the Adam Perron Scholarship for Educators will take place at Bridgton Highlands Golf and Country Club June 17.

This year there will be two separate golf scrambles as well as the tennis scramble, so everyone is encouraged to come out and have fun while supporting a very worthwhile cause. For more information and to sign up, go to www.mescholarship4edu.com

Lyme disease support group

The Bridgton Lyme Support Group meets on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. It offers support and information to those who have been diagnosed with Lyme as well as to those who know someone with Lyme. The group is free. The next meeting will be June 20. For more information, see the group’s Facebook page or email bridgtonlyme@gmail.com

Wilderness first aid

Kane Schools Wild & Rescue Medicine is offering a Wilderness First Aid Course at the LEA Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road (behind Hannaford), June 22-23. Learn how to handle emergencies in the wild far from 911, as well as how to keep bad things from happening in the first place. For more information and to sign up visit thekaneschools.com or contact thekaneschools@gmail.com

