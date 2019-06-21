Inside Bridgton

Look back at tourism

The Bridgton Historical Society will present a program on the town’s long history of hotels and summer visitors at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Community Center. From a hotel and bowling alley on top of Pleasant Mountain, to a luxurious four-story hotel at the top of Main Hill, to lakeside camps and cottages, Bridgton has hosted summer visitors of all types since the mid-1800s.

BHS Executive Director Ned Allen and his assistant, Mike Davis, will discuss the development of tourism and show images of the grand hotels and less grand rustic establishments.

Church supper

The South Bridgton Congregational Church will hold a public supper followed by a music program starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. All are welcome to come enjoy a delicious meal, good company and musical entertainment. Tickets to the meal are $10 per person and reservations can be made by calling Karen at 693-2652. The church is located at 16 Fosterville Road, off Route 107, in South Bridgton.

Milling about Stevens Brook

On Wednesday, June 26, join the Lakes Environmental Association and the Bridgton Historical Society from 9 a.m. to noon for a morning exploring the rich history of mills in Bridgton and learn how Stevens Brook was used to generate electricity and facilitate waste removal. Without Stevens Brook, Bridgton would have been a very different town indeed. Meet at the Historical Society on Gibbs Avenue (next to the fire station) at 9 a.m. to view photos and maps while vehicles are organized to head down the trail towards Long Lake to view mill ponds, foundations and remnants of the town’s earlier days. All are welcome. For more information and to register, contact [email protected]

Free community dinner

Everyone is invited to a free community dinner hosted by the members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Rte. 93) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. The free meal, which is open to the public, is served once a month at the church. All are welcome. For more information e-mail [email protected] or call the church at 647-8549.

Annual strawberry breakfast

The First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., will hold its 26th annual strawberry breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. June 29. Bring family and friends to this summertime tradition and feast on pancakes, French toast with maple syrup, strawberry shortcake, sausages and beverages. Fresh local strawberries and mounds of whipped cream will abound. Tickets for the meal will be available at the door and cost $7.50 for adults, $5 for children ages 10-16 and $2.50 for children 4-10. Kids under 4 eat for free. Proceeds go to support the church’s numerous community activities.

Community band concert

The Bridgton Community Band will perform their first concert of the season at 7 p.m. July 3 at the bandstand in front of Stevens Brook Elementary School. These popular concerts are free and everyone is welcome to attend. Bring a blanket, a picnic basket and some friends to enjoy an evening of music by this talented local band.

