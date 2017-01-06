Inside Bridgton

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had fun and safe holidays, and I also hope everyone is looking forward to a peaceful and prosperous 2017. Bridgton is rather quiet at the beginning of the year so I don’t have much to report. I guess everyone is recovering from the holidays and regrouping for the winter season. The recent snow storms bode well for the skiers and participants in other winter sports, and there are also a few other things to mention that I think may be of interest.

Fighting childhood cancer

Shawnee Peak at Pleasant Mountain, will host on Friday, Jan. 20, the third annual “On Target Moonlight Challenge,” an evening of friendly slalom competition for skiers and snowboarders to benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Access to the mountain begins at noon and the race kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Last year’s Moonlight Challenge raised over $50,000. This year, they’re hoping to exceed $75,000, with proceeds going directly to area children and families that are fighting cancer and blood disorders. Prizes, including USSA Gold Passes with round-trip airfare to Colorado, and tickets to a Red Sox game at Fenway will be awarded to teams and individuals with the fastest clocked times and to those who raised the most money. In addition to the main racing event, the evening will also feature an apres-ski dinner, live music and dancing. Skiers, snowboarders, and spectators of all ages and abilities are welcome. For more information about the event, to register or to purchase tickets, which include entry to the apres-ski party, please visit www.MoonlightChallenge.org.

Winter Farmer’s Market

Just a reminder that the Bridgton Farmer’s Market, which is held next to the Community Center during the summer, is currently operating from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays throughout the winter at the United Methodist Church, 214 Main St. Stop by to pick up local produce, eggs, milk, baked goods and other items handcrafted by local producers. Local farmers and artisans need your support year round. EBT is accepted.

New police officer, fire chief

Bridgton is happy to welcome some new public servants who will be working to help town residents stay safe and sound. The Bridgton Police Department has a new police officer, Sophia Swiatek, who was chosen out of 27 applicants for the job. Swiatek worked as an intern at the BPD as part of her Southern Maine Community College criminal justice course requirement. She had been in the Police Explorer Program in Portland during high school and worked as a public dispatcher for two years after she graduated. Bridgton Police Chief Richard Stillman says “her qualifications and enthusiasm stand out.” Welcome to Bridgton, Sophia, and best of luck with your new job!

Steve Fay is Bridgton’s new fire chief. Originally from Rhode Island, Fay served 30 years as a fire department captain in Warwick, Rhode Island’s second largest city. He retired from that position, and when the job in Bridgton opened up, he applied for it and was hired. He has moved to Bridgton with his wife, Diane, and their dog, and they look forward to becoming part of the community. Fay says his main priorities are to protect the town and protect the firefighters so they can operate safely in the risky business of fighting fires and return to their homes and families at the end of the day. He is particularly focused on preventing cancer in firefighters. He says he coming into the position willing to share his knowledge and experience and to learn as much as possible from the Bridgton firefighters on the job. He also wants to encourage new people to join the fire department. I want to wish Chief Fay good luck, and I hope he and his wife settle in well to life in Bridgton. Welcome to the community!

Standout burger

Congratulations to the Standard Gastropub for their burger’s recent recognition in the Portland newspaper. It’s good to know that some local places can get noticed by the “big city” food critics. I have not yet had a burger at the Gastropub, but I can highly recommend their fish banh mi (Vietnamese fish sandwich). And, if you stop by to sample the food, don’t miss out on their extensive selection of Maine craft beers in the coolers. The Gastropub is located at 233 Main St.

Support for caregivers

The Bridgton Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center. Respite care is available while the group meets; call 647-2826 by Tuesday, Jan. 10. Contact Ann O’Sullivan at 1-800-427-7411 ext. 541 with any questions.

“On Target Moonlight Challenge” skiers, like these recent participants, hope to raise more than $75,000 Jan. 20 for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. The friendly slalom contest for skiers and snowboarders will be held at Shawnee Peak.